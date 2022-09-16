comscore Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile announced: Check launch date, features
Activision announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile: Check launch date, other details

At the Call of Duty: Next event Activision announced that the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for up for pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android users.

Image: Activision

Activision has announced major announcements pertaining to its Call of Duty franchise at its Call of Duty: Next event. The game maker announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which joins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in CoD franchise. Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty’s upcoming game. Also Read - Activision announces Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0: Check launch date, features

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 availability

At the Call of Duty: Next event Activision announced that the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for up for pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android users. The company also said that the game will arrive on on Android and iOS devices in 2023. Also Read - Call of Duty games will be available for ‘several more years’ on Sony PlayStation

In addition to this, the company also announced that the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be officially launched on November 16. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launch date leaked, Modern Warfare 2 pre-order gets you early access to the campaign mode

Call of Duty: Warzone features

As far as the details are concerned, Activision said that the game has been developed in collaboration with Call of Duty studios and technology teams across Activision, which includes Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios and that it will come with many of the same weapons and operators as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on console and PC.

The players also said that players will be able to unlock a new weapon or operator when playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II or Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on console or PC and then access it on your mobile device in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. “The game will also feature a robust selection of mobile-specific events, customized playlists, and a variety of special content that you can’t find anywhere else,” Activision added.

Talking about in-game features, Activision said that at launch players will drop into the legendary Verdansk map on mobile for the very first time, which is the same as the one players have experienced in other games in the franchise. The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map – Al Mazrah – will arrive in the game in the future. The company also said that players will be able to gather cash and spend it at buy stations scattered across the map, enhancing their armaments with Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, Revive Tokens, Loadouts, and help turn the tide in battle.

Additionally, they will be able to “Take on Contracts located throughout Verdansk; these optional mini-missions enable you to obtain rare loot, in-match Cash, XP, Weapon XP and help you gain the upper hand on the competition.”

  Published Date: September 16, 2022 11:21 AM IST
