Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Development of the new Call of Duty game and Warzone will be led by Infinity Ward, which is the studio responsible for Modern Warfare, Infinite Warfare and more.

Activision has announced two major Call of Duty initiatives for 2022. The first one is a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and the second one is a “new Warzone experience.” The company has revealed that both initiatives will be designed together from the ground up. Also Read - Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

The company has not revealed if the new Warzone experience will be a full-on sequel or a major update. However, it has been revealed that players will get to see a massive evolution of battle royale with an all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode​. Also Read - How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team

It is also developing a new engine that will power both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone. Also Read - Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Development of the new Call of Duty game and Warzone will be led by Infinity Ward, which is the studio responsible for Modern Warfare, Infinite Warfare, Ghosts, and multiple other Call of Duty titles including the original one.

Apart from this, the company has also announced multiple changes it will be making to the current Warzone experience. These changes will address the bugs, exploits, and prevalence of cheaters that the game has been criticised for in recent weeks.

Back in January, Microsoft revealed that it will be acquiring Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal worth $68.7 billion, making this the largest acquisition that the company has made to date, followed by LinkedIn back in 2016. This news stirred up the PlayStation community a lot, who are scared that Microsoft will be taking away their beloved Call of Duty franchise from the platform. However, since then Microsoft in multiple statements has been reassuring players that it plans to keep Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games on multiple platforms.

It even stated that it has plans to release major Activision Blizzard games on the Nintendo Switch too. Microsoft aims to close the deal in its fiscal 2023. However, there is a chance that the deal could take some time to finalise depending on the regulators that will get involved to evaluate the deal.

Published Date: February 14, 2022 3:40 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 3:40 PM IST

