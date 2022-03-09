comscore Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'
News

Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'

Gaming

The Activision Blizzard lawsuit questioned potential conflicts of interest citing that the deal is not in the best interest” of Activision Blizzard nor company stockholders.

Activision Blizzard

Two Activision Blizzard shareholders last month filed lawsuits against the developer following the gold deal with Microsoft. Another shareholder has now followed the suit and filed a lawsuit against Activision and its board of directors over alleged SEC (Securities Exchange Act) violations in the ‘proposed plan’ for Microsoft acquisition. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Shareholder Kyle Watson filed it in California on Thursday with Watson’s lawyers calling the plan for the sale as ‘unfair for a number of reasons.’ The lawyers outlining in the SEC proposal (via Polygon) said that the board is looking to “procure for themselves and senior management […] significant and immediate benefits.” Also Read - Video game companies that have halted their services in Russia

The lawsuit also questioned potential conflicts of interest citing that the deal is not in the best interest” of Activision Blizzard nor company stockholders. As per the Polygon report, Watson is looking for the court to order the game developer to release a new SEC preliminary proxy statement that includes more facts and no “untrue statements.” Also Read - Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Previously, shareholder Shiva Stein filed suit against Activision Blizzard as well, making similar allegations to Watson. While stockholders are giving a hard time to the popular video game developer, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and the company have been under the radar and subject of investigations due to allegations of workplace sexual misconduct.

As for the lawsuits, the developer made a similar comment as it did earlier to CNET. “We disagree with the allegations made in this complaint and look forward to presenting our arguments to the Court,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told Polygon. Apparently the Microsoft acquisition is expected to be reviewed by FTC (Federal Trade Commission). While the deal was expected to close in by next year, current circumstances might cause a delay.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 3:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple discontinues iPhone SE 2020 in India
Mobiles
Apple discontinues iPhone SE 2020 in India
Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Features

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Apps

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'

Gaming

Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

How to schedule Instagram live broadcast: Follow these simple steps

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Sony State of Play: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'

Gaming

Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'
Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Gaming

Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia
Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Gaming

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022
Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch
Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

Gaming

Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

हिंदी समाचार

क्या रूस खुद को ग्लोबल इंटरनेट से कट कर रहा है? जानें पूरा मामला

1.55 इंच HD डिस्प्ले के साथ Redmi Watch 2 Lite लॉन्च, कीमत 5,000 से कम

Free Fire MAX का होली इवेंट कैलेंडर हुआ जारी, जानें शेड्यूल समेत अन्य डिटेल

वेबसाइट या ऐप से घर बैठे कैसे चेक करें पांच राज्यों के इलेक्शन रिजल्ट? यहां जानें सबसे आसान तरीका

BSNL के 3 बेस्ट Family पोस्टपेड प्लान्स, ये मिलेंगे बेनेफिट्स

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
News
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components
How to schedule Instagram live broadcast: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to schedule Instagram live broadcast: Follow these simple steps
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
Sony State of Play: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

Gaming

Sony State of Play: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers