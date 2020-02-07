Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year

It seems we will get another Call of Duty game this year from Activision. Activision Blizzard in its earnings call yesterday announced that another Call of Duty game is in the works set for release later this year. But surprisingly the company does not expect it to sell as well as the one released last year. The new Call of Duty game is set to release sometime between October 1-December 31.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot which released last year brought in some huge numbers. According to the reported stats, 2019’s game generated $1 billion in worldwide revenue. Besides this players spent more than 500 million hours playing multiplayer, and close to 300 million matches were played.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently announced that it is bringing back the fan favorite character Ghost in the upcoming season. The devs posted a teaser on Twitter which indicates that Ghost is incoming for Season 2. The encrypted files for Captain Price seems to show the words Ghost. Even the text of the tweet is a skull which is what Ghost’s face mask has painted over it.

Ghost will probably be added as part of multiplayer or part of a Spec Ops mission with the character. Ghost first made his appearance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009. The last patch to the game nerfed the crossbow and it also brought back the Shipment 24/7. The new update also adds quite a few playlist changes along with weapon balance changes. The update went live on all the platforms which include PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s a new mode as well called Gunfight Custom which is part of the rotating playlist. This new mode lets players use custom classes.

Shipment is the new 24/7 map to be added, which means players can experience the map back-to-back in different modes. Besides this the Deathmatch Domination mode has been added while Winter Docks has been removed. Capture the Flag has been moved to Quick Play.