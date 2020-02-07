comscore Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year
News

Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year

Gaming

Activision Blizzard in its earnings call yesterday announced that another Call of Duty game is in the works set for release later this year.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 11:42 AM IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 5

It seems we will get another Call of Duty game this year from Activision. Activision Blizzard in its earnings call yesterday announced that another Call of Duty game is in the works set for release later this year. But surprisingly the company does not expect it to sell as well as the one released last year. The new Call of Duty game is set to release sometime between October 1-December 31.

Related Stories


Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot which released last year brought in some huge numbers. According to the reported stats, 2019’s game generated $1 billion in worldwide revenue. Besides this players spent more than 500 million hours playing multiplayer, and close to 300 million matches were played.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently announced that it is bringing back the fan favorite character Ghost in the upcoming season. The devs posted a teaser on Twitter which indicates that Ghost is incoming for Season 2. The encrypted files for Captain Price seems to show the words Ghost. Even the text of the tweet is a skull which is what Ghost’s face mask has painted over it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may bring back Ghost in Season 2

Also Read

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may bring back Ghost in Season 2

Ghost will probably be added as part of multiplayer or part of a Spec Ops mission with the character. Ghost first made his appearance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009. The last patch to the game nerfed the crossbow and it also brought back the Shipment 24/7. The new update also adds quite a few playlist changes along with weapon balance changes. The update went live on all the platforms which include PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s a new mode as well called Gunfight Custom which is part of the rotating playlist. This new mode lets players use custom classes.

Shipment is the new 24/7 map to be added, which means players can experience the map back-to-back in different modes. Besides this the Deathmatch Domination mode has been added while Winter Docks has been removed. Capture the Flag has been moved to Quick Play.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 11:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months
OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

News

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

Sony PlayStation 5 could offer an evolved gaming audio experience

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 could offer an evolved gaming audio experience

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications

Realme fake website spotted online

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year

Gaming

Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may bring back Ghost in Season 2

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may bring back Ghost in Season 2
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 leaks shows new operators and weapons

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 leaks shows new operators and weapons
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update to bring Erangel 2.0 map and other features

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update to bring Erangel 2.0 map and other features
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch nerfs crossbow, Shipment 24/7 back

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch nerfs crossbow, Shipment 24/7 back

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Vivo Carnival का आखिरी दिन आज Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

MWC 2020 : ओप्पो 22 फरवरी को लॉन्च करेगी Oppo Find X2 स्मार्टफोन

MWC 2020 : Realme पेश कर सकता है 5G सपोर्टेबल फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

Redmi K30 Pro को OLED डिस्प्ले, पॉप अप कैमरा और 4,700mAh बैटरी के साथ किया जाएगा लॉन्च

Huawei P40, P40 Pro और P40 Lite स्मार्टफोन 26 मार्च को होंगे लॉन्च

News

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
News
Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

News

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser
Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications
Realme fake website spotted online

News

Realme fake website spotted online
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap