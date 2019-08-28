comscore Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer
News

Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer

Gaming

Ninja's deal with Adidas makes him the first esports personality to be signed by Adidas.

  • Updated: August 28, 2019 1:51 PM IST
Ninja

Image Credit: Ninja/Twitter

Gaming is starting to spread its wings finally after all these years and popular gamers are reaping the benefits. The recently concluded Dota 2 tournament The International saw OG win the biggest prize money in esports. Not just  that, it is one of the biggest among all sporting events. And Ninja who is one of the most popular streamers in the world, has just signed a deal with the popular German sportswear giant, Adidas. Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja was on the cover of ESPN magazine as well.

Now his deal with Adidas makes him the first esports personality to be signed by Adidas. According to statement by Adidas to Engadget, the deal with Ninja shows its commitment to gaming culture and “supporting creators who show dedication to excelling in their field.” Adidas plans to continue to find ways to support the 2.3 billion gamers across the world, in the times ahead. And adding to their statement, Adidas said that it intends, “to help athletes make a difference in their game – no matter what games they’re playing.”

Adidas sponsors teams, but the deal with Ninja is as an individual, and we are yet to see how this will be approached. As for Ninja, he recently switched over from streaming on Twitch to Mixer from Microsoft.

Ninja-Twitch controversy

A bit of an uproar caused by the fact that Twitch used his deactivated account to promote other links. Twitch started using his channel to promote other channels from the community. One of these links appeared to be pornographic in nature.

Ninja disgusted with Twitch after it shows pornographic content on deactivated profile

Also Read

Ninja disgusted with Twitch after it shows pornographic content on deactivated profile

Ninja spoke up about this incident and called out Twitch to do something about it. Twitch immediately removed the link and its CEO Emmett Shear responded, on Twitter. He said “Experimenting with showing recommended content across Twitch, including on streamer’s pages that are offline.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 1:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 28, 2019 1:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
News
Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
Realme XT First Impressions

Review

Realme XT First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

News

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

News

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

Most Popular

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

Realme XT unveiled in India: Check specifications, features

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer

Gaming

Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer
Ninja disgusted with Twitch after it shows pornographic content on deactivated profile

Gaming

Ninja disgusted with Twitch after it shows pornographic content on deactivated profile
YouTube Gaming to be merged with main website

News

YouTube Gaming to be merged with main website
Facebook launches its Gaming Hub as an Android app on Google Play Store

News

Facebook launches its Gaming Hub as an Android app on Google Play Store
Facebook groups are set to get 'shared viewing' video feature

News

Facebook groups are set to get 'shared viewing' video feature

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Smart Stick vs d2h Magic : कीमत, स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्मस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Revolt RV 400 आज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें LIVE इवेंट

Hathway 399 रुपये वाले ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में दे रहा है 50 Mbps स्पीड, नो-FUP scheme को दूसरे रीजन के लिए भी बढ़ाया

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा

Hero Electric ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Dash Electric Scooter, कीमत 62,000 रुपये से शुरू


News

Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
News
Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery
Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

News

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets
Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

News

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6
Realme XT unveiled in India: Check specifications, features

News

Realme XT unveiled in India: Check specifications, features