comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • After a ban in Nepal, and concerns in the UAE, Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG
News

After a ban in Nepal, and concerns in the UAE, Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG

Gaming

PUBG is being banned in quite a few countries and places where parents are turning on the game, calling it a negative influence on the minds of children and young people.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 9:22 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 PUBG Mobile

PUBG seems to be in a sea of trouble not just in India but internationally as well where the game is either being banned or on its way to be. Parents and others in India have asked for a ban on the game to which the authorities in Rajkot in the state of Gujarat listened to, following which there was an outcry by the parents in the UAE as well. A ban was imposed on the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile in India after claims of negative effects on underage persons, which has since been taken off. Following which, the game has been banned in the Himalayan state of Nepal because it concerned authorities and parents. And now the authorities in Iraq are reportedly on their way to banning the game considering it a threat to the minds of young people.

According to reports, the matter wan taken up at the Iraqi Parliament where a draft law was submitted stating that PUBG is having a corrupting influence on the minds people. The parliamentary committee submitted the draft on Saturday asking for a ban of the game. Sameaa Gullab who is the head of the committee said at a press conference in Baghdad later, “The committee is concerned about the obsession over these electronic games that ignite violence among children and youth. Its influence has spread rapidly among Iraq’s society.”

The game has been banned in Nepal by it’s federal investigation agency, and the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has ordered ISPs, mobile providers and network service providers to block PUBGThere were clear cut reason given for this move, but a statement much like the one we have seen in India was provided by the NTA’s deputy director who told Reuters that parents were worried their their children were being distracted from their studies and day to day lives.

In India it was banned by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 who released a notification that read, “It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game.”

PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

Also Read

PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

Recently Khaleej Times of the UAE reported that parents are demanding a ban on the game citing reasons that it makes students aggressive and is in general a ‘bad influence on youth’. The report quotes a parent saying, “PUBG should surely be banned as it has a negative effect on the children’s mind. It makes them very aggressive. Kids have taken this game so seriously that nothing else seems to matter to them — not even studying. They care only about winning in this game.” The parent added, “With the recent New Zealand mosque attack, it didn’t surprise me when I read the response of the attacker and how games like Spyro Dragon and Fortnite trained him to be a killer.” There are time limiting sanctions on PUBG in its home country of China as well.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

But, to lay to rest any concerns that parents might have, studies have found that video games don’t have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University where the researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 9:22 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google teases new announcement on May 7
News
Google teases new announcement on May 7
Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

News

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG

Gaming

Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG

OnePlus 7 launch details likely to be revealed on April 17; CEO Pete Lau teases

News

OnePlus 7 launch details likely to be revealed on April 17; CEO Pete Lau teases

Realme 3 Pro features teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

News

Realme 3 Pro features teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today

Google teases new announcement on May 7

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG

Gaming

Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG
PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

Gaming

PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
PUBG banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction

Gaming

PUBG banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction
PUBG Mobile is reminding users to take a break between long sessions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is reminding users to take a break between long sessions

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 Flash Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल पर आएगा Realme 3, ये हैं खूबियां

Realme 3 Pro में बना सकेंगे सुपर स्लो मोशन वीडियो, कंपनी ने टीज किए नए कैमरा फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal के बाद Iraq में भी बंद होगा PUBG Mobile Game!

21 मई को लंदन में होगी Honor 20 सीरीज लॉन्च, कंपनी ने भेजें मीडिया इनवाइट्स

OnePlus 7 से 17 अप्रैल को उठेगा पर्दा, कंपनी के CEO ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

News

Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions
News
Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions
Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

News

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today
Google teases new announcement on May 7

News

Google teases new announcement on May 7
Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

News

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds