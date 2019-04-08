comscore
After India, parents in UAE demand ban on PUBG

PUBG Mobile was recently banned in the Indian state of Gujarat over public concerns, which has since been lifted. And it might have the same fate in the UAE.

  • Published: April 8, 2019 4:53 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Claw grip real

PUBG has been at the center of controversy in India where numerous incidents with the game has been reported and most of them portraying the game in poor light. This led to parents and others in India asking for a ban on the game to which the authorities in Rajkot in the state of Gujarat listened to. A ban was imposed on the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile after claims of negative effects on underage persons.

It was banned by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 who released a notification that read, “It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game.”

And now according to a report by Khaleej Times of the UAE, parents are demanding a ban on the game citing reasons that it makes students aggressive and is in general a ‘bad influence on youth’. The report quotes a parent saying, “PUBG should surely be banned as it has a negative effect on the children’s mind. It makes them very aggressive. Kids have taken this game so seriously that nothing else seems to matter to them — not even studying. They care only about winning in this game.” The parent added, “With the recent New Zealand mosque attack, it didn’t surprise me when I read the response of the attacker and how games like Spyro Dragon and Fortnite trained him to be a killer.”

To alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don’t have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University where the researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2019 4:53 PM IST

