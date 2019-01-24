After PUBG, players find that Fortnite guns have low rate of fire at low FPS

Users recently found out that different FPS in PUBG affects how the rate of fire and recoil of guns in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and now it seems there is proof that the same problem is present in Fortnite as well. After the revelation about PUBG, Fortnite streamer DrLupo decided to do some tests of his own in Fortnite and in the video he made, it can clearly be seen that the rate of fire of weapons is affected by lower frame rates. This is determined by how quickly a magazine is emptied when firing in the different frame rates.

Fortnite makers have replied back to the tweet from DrLupo and said that they were aware of this issue and are working on a fix. The possible issue behind this could be that both the games use the same engine, which is the Unreal Engine which is made by Epic Games. This means that players playing from PCs potentially have an advantage over those that play from their consoles. This is because PCs have the potential for much better FPS than consoles. Consoles tend to have low FPS but stable ones.

PUBG YouTuber WackyJacky101, who is known to do research based videos on PUBG recently claimed and showed in a video that lower FPS in the game makes the guns with high rate of fire experience less recoil. Following this Reddit user MutuTutu did in-depth research of his own and found out that the relation between low FPS and the recoil of guns in PUBG is not that simple. He found and posited that the optimum recoil for any weapon in PUBG is related to how well the FPS syncs with the rate of fire.