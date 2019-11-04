comscore Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile
News

Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Players can now complete the challenges in the game event to receive this chip which will unlock a new specialist skill in the game.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 1:52 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile airborne chip event

There is a new event live on the new Call of Duty: Mobile which is called the Airborne Chip event. This refers to the Airborne chip that was locked up until this day in the battle royale mode of the game. Players can now complete the challenges in the game event to receive this chip which will unlock a new specialist skill in the game. The Airborne specialist skill has an active which launches the player and teammates into the air and they use wingsuits to come down. The passive skill gives the ability to glide further.

Besides this the devs have talked about how they are looking to add controller support and more login options. The credit store has now been refreshed with new items as well. They even spoke about why they added bots in the game. Here’s their explanation.

Bots in COD Mobile

The devs speak that players made many different inquiries of all types about Bots in Multiplayer and Battle Royale. They explain that they added bots into Call of Duty: Mobile to provide a way for new players to grow, learn, and thrive without the constant threat of a full team of higher level & more experienced players continually dominating them.

Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween

Bots still provide a challenge while allowing you to learn the ins & outs of levels, test out new builds or weapons, and gradually increase your skill. Bots are not present in Ranked matches and in other modes. And as players grow in skill, they’ll encounter fewer and fewer bots.

The devs have spoken about the cheaters and how they are dealing with that as well. They say that weeding out cheaters is one of their priorities. To this effect players can report suspicious players and even notify the team on their Reddit thread. All the update notes can be found on Reddit here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 1:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details
News
Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details
Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

News

Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Amazon India launches movie ticket booking in partnership with BookMyShow

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details

Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile
PUBG Lite players can heal themselves while walking now

Gaming

PUBG Lite players can heal themselves while walking now
PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 9

Gaming

PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 9
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare earned more money than Avengers Endgame did in first 3 days

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare earned more money than Avengers Endgame did in first 3 days
Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel का 599 रुपये प्रीपेड प्लान अब दिल्ली में भी उपलब्ध

Xiaomi ने Mi TV 5 के डिजाइन का किया खुलासा

Xiaomi Mi Watch की लाइव तस्वीर हुई लीक, ऐसा दिखता है डिजाइन

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 स्मार्टफोन 6 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Y19 स्मार्टफोन 6GB रैम के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazon India launches movie ticket booking in partnership with BookMyShow
News
Amazon India launches movie ticket booking in partnership with BookMyShow
Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details

News

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details
Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

News

Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report
Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile

News

Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile