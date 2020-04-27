comscore Alien: Isolation now available for a 95 percent discount on Steam
Alien: Isolation now available for a 95 percent discount on Steam

Alien: Isolation is a single-player action-adventure game with emphasis on stealth and survival horror features.

Alien Isolation

PC gamers are in for a treat as Sega’s Alien: Isolation is now available for a massive discount on Steam. Alien: Isolation is a single-player action-adventure game with emphasis on stealth and survival horror features. It was released on October 2014, for Microsoft Windows,
PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One. It was later introduced for Nintendo Switch as well. After a 95 percent discount, the game is now available for Rs 42, down from Rs 849. Also Read - PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

The events of the game takes place 15 years after the events of the original 1979 film Alien. It follows engineer Amanda Ripley, daughter of Alien protagonist Ellen Ripley, as she investigates the disappearance of her mother. The description of the game on Steam reads, “Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger.” Also Read - Half-Life series available for free on Steam

Besides this PUBG PC is also available for a discount of 50 percent on Steam right now. which means that users would only have to pay Rs 499, instead of the full Rs 999 price. The discounted price is available for a limited period until April 29. This was announced on the social media accounts of PUBG.

The most recent update of PUBG brings season 7 of the game which is now live on the main server. This new update brings back the Vikendi map after a rework. The Vikendi map was retired when Season 6 was introduced. During that time, the devs have put a lot of work into making PUBG’s frosty Battleground something new and special.

Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

