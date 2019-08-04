comscore All available deals on PUBG and other games | BGR India
All available deals on PUBG and other games

While the Lite and the Mobile versions of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds are free, the PC and the console versions are not.

  • Published: August 4, 2019 2:43 PM IST
PUBG rewards

One of the most popular games in the world right now is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and all the different variants of it. While the Lite and the Mobile versions of the game are free, the PC and the console versions are not. While the PC version of the game was available for a discount on Steam a little while back, there are no deals on PUBG at the moment. It can currently be purchased from Steam for its regular price of Rs 999. Survivor Pass 4: Aftermatch on PC currently costs Rs 649.

Japanese company Sony is currently holding a new sale called PS4 Independence sale. This follows the Days of Play sale which happened back in January. Back then the company offered major discounts on consoles, accessories, memberships and more than 250 games. The PS4 Independence sale begun today and will continue till August 19 at both online and offline stores. Its name ‘Independence sale’ is to honor India’s Independence Day celebrations. The discounts the console version of PUBG which is available at a price of Rs 1,499.  PUBG for PS4 and Xbox One recently received a new big update that introduces some new features to the game. Console players now will have access to the Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, new vehicle BRDM-2, a new pistol called Deagle, ledge grab system, exploding gas cans, and more.

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Besides this, there are other games on sale at the PS4 Independence sale which include Shadow of Colossus, and remastered versions of God of War and The Last of Us. This sale includes most of the games that we saw on sale the last time. According to a report by The Mako Reactor the games that will be missing this time include heavyweights like God of War and Spider-Man.

PS4 Independence sale: List of games at discounted price

– God of War: Remastered – Rs 999
– Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Rs 999
– God of War 3 Remastered – Rs 1,499
– Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition – Rs 1,499
– Bloodborne – Rs 999
– Shadow of the Colossus – Rs 1,499
– PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Rs 1,499
– Minecraft – Rs 1,499
– Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Rs 999
– The Last of Us Remastered – Rs 999
– Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Rs 999
– Uncharted Collection – Rs 999
– InFamous: Second Son – Rs 999
– Days Gone – Rs 2,499

  • Published Date: August 4, 2019 2:43 PM IST

