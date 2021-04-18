Amazon cancels its Lord of the Rings MMO game: Here's what went wrong

As per a report coming from Bloomberg, Amazon Game Studios has officially canceled a Lord of the Rings online role-playing game. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India launch on April 28: Specs, Amazon availability, expected price

To recollect, Amazon announced the project in collaboration with Leyou-owned Athlon Games two years ago in 2019 back. The company has plans to make it free-to-play game for PC and consoles out there but unfortunately the game has been cancelled now.

Lord of the Rings MMO game cancelled

The Lord of the Rings MMO game was to be set "at a time long before the events of The Lord of the Rings, exploring lands, people and creatures never seen before by fans of the Tolkien universe."

In December, Leyou was acquired by Tencent Holdings and an Amazon spokesperson now told The Verge in an email statement that the company was “unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time.” The company also said that the team from the LOTR project will work on other games. “We love the Lord of the Rings IP, and are disappointed that we won’t be bringing this game to customers,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon Game Studios was released in 2014 and since then it has been unable to release a successful video game. The company has previously cancelled several other games and delayed a few.

If we recollect, released by Amazon Game Studios, the video game adaptation of The Grand Tour release in 2019 got such bad reviews that it had to be pulled from storefronts. Reports suggest that the games studio had internal problems including a culture that didn’t provide equal opportunities to men and women, and an in-house game engine that was “painfully slow.”

On the other hand, Amazon’s next CEO Andy Jassy has said that he’s committed to the video games division. “I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most,” Jassy said in an official statement. For the unaware, the current CEO and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO later this year.