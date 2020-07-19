comscore Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date
News

Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

Gaming

According to reports, the Sony PS5 listing was spotted by Twitter user Ben Geskin who managed to get a screenshot of it.

  • Published: July 19, 2020 7:08 PM IST
Sony PS5 design reveal

It looks like someone at Amazon France made a mistake and listed the Sony PlayStation 5 price and launch date. The listing showed the pricing of both the Digital and the standard edition. According to reports, the listing was spotted by Twitter user Ben Geskin who managed to get a screenshot of it. The page was taken down soon after, but not before it was noticed. According to the listing, the PS5 will be made available in France on November 20. This date may be different for different regions across the world. Also Read - Sony PS5 goes for third party pre-order at $700; PlayStation boss speaks on price

While the pricing of the PS5 was listed as 399 Euros for the Digital Edition, and 499 Euros for the standard edition. This translates to $360 for the Digital Edition while $450 for the standard edition considering that there’s a 20 percent sales tax in France. Also Read - New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

Recently, the Sony PlayStation 5 promotion page went live on both Flipkart and Amazon India. The pages come with the button to notify users when more details are available. Besides this other details are also shared on the page which include the PS5 accessories and games that will come to India.

PlayStation 5 accessories for India

– Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

– Media Remote

– DualSense Charging Station

– HD Camera

PS5 games for India

– Spider-Man: Miles Morales

– Horizon Forbidden West

– Gran Turismo 7

– Demon’s Souls

– Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

– Sackboy A Big Adventure

– Destruction AllStars

– Returnal

Sony PlayStation 5 pages go live on Flipkart and Amazon India

As for when the pre-order of PS5 may go live, Sony has not clarified anything yet. The price of the PS5 console has not been revealed as well, which is the case for all markets around the world.

Speaking about the price, rumors of the Sony PlayStation 5 price are rife. And most believe the upcoming consoles would be costly. And leaks up until now have suggested priced ranging from $699 to 499 Euros. Hence when the price is revealed in Indian currency we can definitely expect it to be rather high.

As for availability in India, previous reports have claimed that it will be in-line with the global launch. In fact, most retailers are apparently hopeful to have the Sony PlayStation 5 in stock at launch. As for Sony it is still maintaining its ‘Holiday 2020’ timeline and is yet to share a concrete date of release.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 19, 2020 7:08 PM IST

