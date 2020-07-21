Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Major discounts on gaming devices

Amazon India announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming devices. Users can get great offers and deals on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, consoles, graphic cards and TVs. These come from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, Asus, LG, HP, Sony, Gigabyte and more. The sale started at midnight today and will be live until July 23. Also Read - Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone revealed in an advertisement ahead of launch

During Grand Gaming Days, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options and exchange offers. Customers can avail an instant discount of 5 percent and 10 percent using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI, respectively. They can also enjoy an additional discount up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 8,000. Also Read - Finale of Nodwin Gaming’s ESL India Premiership Summer Season today

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Best Deals

Gaming Laptops and Monitors

– Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: The Lenovo Legion Y540 laptop comes with 9th Generation Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB graphic card available for Rs 78,990.

· Acer Nitro 7 9th Gen Core i7 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: The Acer Nitro 7 9th Gen comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 4GB graphic card, twin fans for instant cooling and 9th Generation Intel Core i7, available for Rs 94,990.

· LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor: This comes with Flicker-free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate. This Ultra HD 4K monitor also comes with features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode. The monitor is available for Rs 9,722.

Gaming Consoles and accessories

· Sony PS4 1TB Slim Console: The Sony PlayStation4 Slim is the slimmer and lighter console packed with a stylish look and power. Popular games such as ‘GTA5’, ‘Days gone’, ‘God of War’ and ‘Fortnite’ are included with the console priced at Rs 27,990.

· Acer Nitro Wired Optical Gaming Mouse: Acer Nitro Wired Optical Gaming Mouse is a pocket friendly option. It adjusts the speed through 6 DPI levels, where each level brings in alternating LED lights. The mouse allows you to customize your gameplay with the help of 8 different buttons. It is available for Rs 1,984.

· Asus Cerberus Led Color Backlit USB Gaming Keyboard: Asus Cerberus keyboard comes with a full SECC metal plate and slash proof design. With fully rubberized feet and 12 macro keys. It also comes with a 4-level light setting, available for Rs 3,249.

· Acer Predator Galea 300 Wired Gaming Headset: Acer’s Predator Galea 300 delivers great sound and tournament-grade clarity with an immersive experience of the game. The unique acoustic cavity helps deliver a punchy rhythmic bass, it is available for Rs 6,447.

Graphic Cards

· Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6GB GDDR5 Graphics Card: Powered by GeForce GTX 1660 integrated with 6GB GDDR5, this graphic card gives a good performance for a budget. Its Windforce 2X cooling system features 2x 90mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning fan, a composite copper heat pipe direct touch GPU and 3D active fan functionality delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures. It is available for Rs 19,849.

· Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6 Graphics Card: The all-new generation of Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX graphics cards readies you to get fast and game strong. Based on the new NVIDIA Turing architecture, it’s packed with GDDR6 ultra-fast memory. It is available for Rs 13,300.