Deals on gaming have become a frequent affair on e-commerce websites and there is a new sale on Amazon India. The e-commerce website has now gone live with a new sale called Grand Gaming Days. It is offering discounts as high as 50 on all kinds of gaming hardware on its store. It has different sections called Featured Deals, Offers You Can’t Refuse, and others. The sale went live today and will be live till the end of the month which is July 31. Users can avail discounts on Gaming Laptops, accessories, PC components, consoles and accessories. Here are some of our picks in each of the departments.

Grand Gaming Days Sale: Gaming Laptops

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505GD 15.6″ FHD Laptop

Price: Rs 54,990 (after 28 percent discount)

This laptop from Asus comes with 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H Processor 2.3GHz (8M Cache, up to 3.9GHz) processor, 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM upgradeable upto 32GB RAM with, 1TB 5400RPM 2.5’ SSHD (FireCuda) for storage. It has a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GDDR5 4GB for graphics. It weighs 2.20kg, and comes with a lithium battery 3-Cell.

Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen Core Intel i7 15.6 inch FHD Gaming Laptop

Price: Rs 1,02,990 (after 34 percent discount)

This Lenovo gaming laptop comes with 9th generation core Intel I7-9750H, 2.6 Ghz processor, with 16GB RAM, and 1 TB HDD with 256 GB SSD storage. It has NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti Graphics along with 15.6-inch screen with full HD display, anti Glare technology, 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Gaming GL63 9RDS-864IN Intel i5-9300H 9th Gen 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop

Price: Rs 59,990 (after 33 percent discount)

The MSI laptop comes with Intel Core i5-9300H 9th Gen processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 2666Mhz with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GDDR5 4GB Graphics. It has 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

Grand Gaming Days Sale: Gaming Accessories

Razer Razer Goliathus Mobile – Portable Cloth Gaming Mouse Mat

Price: Rs 699 (after 30 percent discount)

This is one of the most basic mouse mats from Razer and yet it is effective. Gamers will not get anything better at this price.

Logitech 502 Hero Gaming Mouse

Price: Rs 3,799 (after 42 percent discount)

As far as long living gaming mouse are concerned, nothing is better than a Logitech. And Logitech 502 Hero Gaming Mouse is a steal at this price.

Redgear Canyon RGB Gaming Keyboard

Price: Rs 1,499 (after 25 percent discount)

This is a budget gaming keyboard which comes with RBG lighting and is available for an attractive pricing.

PC Gaming Components

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP 6GB GDDR6

Price: Rs 25,356 (after 45 percent discount)

This is one of the new GPU launched by NVIDIA this year. It is an incremental upgrade over the 1060 and 1050 series of GPUs.

Kingston SSDNow A400 120GB Internal Solid State Drive

Price: Rs 1,688 (after 52 percent discount)

The price of a starter SSD to use as the root drive does not get better than this.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Zombie: Survive till dawn Gameplay

Gaming Consoles

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console – Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 Bundle

Price: Rs 21,990 (after 29 percent discount)

The Micosoft Xbox One S is a lower variant of the One but is almost as efficient. And the price is quite attractive for the device.