Amazon launches its first Amazon Kids+ original mobile games

Amazon has announced that it is bringing two mobile games to its subscription-based entertainment platform 'Amazon Kids+' for children. The first game, Super Spy Ryan is a multiplayer game based on the children's TV show Ryan's World. Another mobile game, Do, Re & Mi, is a musical education game designed for the pre-school kids.

Developed in collaboration with the Kaji Family, the teams at Ryan's World, p.w Games, and Amber Studio, Super Spy Ryan takes everything kids like from the Amazon Kids+ Original special of the same name and brings in a multi-player format for kids between six to nine years of age. In the game, players compete to find out who can rescue the most stolen birthday gifts from the evil Packrat's lair.

"We are always looking to bring joy and fun into the homes and lives of millions of families. That's why, two years ago, we began looking at how we could reach even more kids and bring the magic and thoughtfulness of Amazon Kids+ Original content to mobile phones," said Natasha Lipovac, global head of Amazon Kids+ content.

“Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi represent some of our most popular Amazon Kids+ content. We hope both add smiles and laughter to kids and grown-ups alike with this first look at the new kind of fun coming from the Amazon Kids+ mobile games team.”

Super Spy Ryan aims to offer a deep multiplayer experience designed with kid safety in mind—there are no friend lists or chat features, and all players have anonymous Spy-themed usernames. Parents and guardians can also put the game in “Single Player Mode,” so players only compete against computer-controlled players. There is also a kid-safe “Party Mode” where players on the same Wi-Fi network can play together, if they share the super-secret special code.

The Do, Re and Mi mobile game has been developed in collaboration with About Fun and the team behind the Amazon Kids+ Original series Do, Re & Mi on Prime Video. Contributors to the game include stars from the show like Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohnz who helped adapt the hit series into a music education game designed for preschoolers ages 3-5.

They were involved in helping to shape everything from the selection of activities to the specific music education curriculum that is covered in the “Music Maestro” lessons, with the hopes of inspiring a new generation of musicians and songwriters.

The game features a variety of activities that teach kids how to play songs on the piano or the bongos, learning about the basics of reading sheet music, and fun musical concepts such as solos and duets. Kids can also “produce” their own music in the studio by mixing and matching different instrumental loops with recordings of them playing instruments in the game, with the ability to even add their own vocals, the company claims.

Amazon says this is just the beginning for Amazon Kids+ mobile games and that later this year, it will introduce even more new content for kids and families to enjoy.

Talking about availability, Super Spy Ryan is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the US, UK, and Ireland. It will be available in Canada, Germany, and Japan soon. Amazon says that the game will soon be available on the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets. On the other hand, Do, Re & Mi will be available on the App Store in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland. Amazon says that both the games will soon be available on Amazon Fire Tablets via the Amazon Kids+ subscription.