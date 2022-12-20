comscore Amazon Prime Gaming launched in India with no extra cost for subscribers
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Amazon Prime Gaming Launched In India With No Extra Cost For Subscribers
News

Amazon Prime Gaming launched in India with no extra cost for subscribers

Gaming

Amazon has quietly launched the Prime Gaming service in India, giving subscribers access to several games at no extra cost.

primegaming

Amazon has silently introduced its Prime Gaming service days after testing it in India. Prime Gaming is another service now available to Amazon Prime members in India at no additional cost, much like Prime Reading, Prime Video, and Prime Music. Subscribers get access to a horde of free games without paying anything extra on a range of devices.

Some of the appealing titles available in India at the time of writing include FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Call of Duty Season 1, DeathLoop, and League of Legends among others. Amazon will add more games to the service every month along with in-game loot, but the current lineup is interesting enough to attract users, who should ideally be motivated already because they do not have to pay anything over and above what they normally do for the Prime membership.

Amazon says the Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to level up with weapons, characters, skins, boosts, upgrades, and more every month without paying anything additionally. However, these additional items will be available for a limited time. If you do not claim them, they will lapse. The games available in the subscription will also be available for download on PC.

To claim games and related bonuses, you will have to log in to the respective game stores of the games, such as Epic Store, ActiVision, and Rockstar Games, and link your Amazon account to your store account for easy data transfer.

While most games can be claimed as a part of the Amazon Prime Gaming service, some AAA titles such as Red Dead Online, GTA: V, and Battlefield 2042 will need to be purchased separately and are not included in the subscription. Amazon Prime Gaming will only unlock characters, skins, and other bonuses for these games.

The Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 1,499 annually in India. The subscriber gets access to free same-day and one-day deliveries on Amazon Shopping, access to high-quality music on Amazon Music, free ebooks on Amazon Prime Reading, and access to a huge catalogue of movies and shows on Prime Video.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 12:58 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Here s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4
Gaming
Here s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4
How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram

Apps

How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

News

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021

News

YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021

Vivo announces cashback offers on Vivo V25 series, Vivo V75 5G and more

Deals

Vivo announces cashback offers on Vivo V25 series, Vivo V75 5G and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

Amazon Prime Gaming launched in India with no extra cost for subscribers

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e go on sale in India: Check details

Here s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4

How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?