Amazon Prime Gaming launched in India with no extra cost for subscribers

Amazon has silently introduced its Prime Gaming service days after testing it in India. Prime Gaming is another service now available to Amazon Prime members in India at no additional cost, much like Prime Reading, Prime Video, and Prime Music. Subscribers get access to a horde of free games without paying anything extra on a range of devices.

Some of the appealing titles available in India at the time of writing include FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Call of Duty Season 1, DeathLoop, and League of Legends among others. Amazon will add more games to the service every month along with in-game loot, but the current lineup is interesting enough to attract users, who should ideally be motivated already because they do not have to pay anything over and above what they normally do for the Prime membership.

Amazon says the Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to level up with weapons, characters, skins, boosts, upgrades, and more every month without paying anything additionally. However, these additional items will be available for a limited time. If you do not claim them, they will lapse. The games available in the subscription will also be available for download on PC.

To claim games and related bonuses, you will have to log in to the respective game stores of the games, such as Epic Store, ActiVision, and Rockstar Games, and link your Amazon account to your store account for easy data transfer.

While most games can be claimed as a part of the Amazon Prime Gaming service, some AAA titles such as Red Dead Online, GTA: V, and Battlefield 2042 will need to be purchased separately and are not included in the subscription. Amazon Prime Gaming will only unlock characters, skins, and other bonuses for these games.

The Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 1,499 annually in India. The subscriber gets access to free same-day and one-day deliveries on Amazon Shopping, access to high-quality music on Amazon Music, free ebooks on Amazon Prime Reading, and access to a huge catalogue of movies and shows on Prime Video.