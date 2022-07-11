IO Interactive has officially revealed the July 2022 roadmap for Hitman 3. As per the roadmap, a new free map called Ambrose Island will be available for the game owners starting July 26. This would be the first time after its release last year that the game is getting a new map. The map’s locale is set near the Andaman Sea, where dangerous pirate syndicates operate. Let’s take a look at all the details that we know about the new map.

Hitman 3 will get its first new map this month

Hitman 3 will get a new map called Ambrose Island, which will be free for players starting July 26. IO Interactive has released a trailer for the map and it showcases the map’s locale. At the heart of it, Ambrose Island is a tropical island, that has a dangerous pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea.

At the first glance, it appears to be a dark island ruled by some lady. IO reveals that the map will reunite Agent 47 with an old friend.

“The tropical island is a hidden cove, home to a dangerous pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea and to many hidden secrets,” says IO in its roadmap blog.

New targets, challenges, and unlockable rewards Incoming

Apart from the new character that will be introduced with the new DLC, players will also get some targets, challenges, and unlockable rewards.

Hitman 3 is a sequel to Hitman 2, which was released back in 2018. The new map joins the other list of locations already present in the game such as Germany, Dubai, Dartmoor, Chongqing, Mendoza, and Carpatian.

In July, Hitman 3 will get community featured contracts, Elusive Targets, and Himmapan Hotel as a free rotating location. The Himmapan Hotel location will be available for Hitman owners and Free Starter Pack players for 10 days starting July 7.