comscore Hitman 3 to get a new free map called 'Ambrose Island' on July 26
News

Ambrose Island is arriving in Hitman 3 starting July 26 as a free DLC

Gaming

IO Interactive has finally revealed the new map that's coming to Hitman 3. The new Ambrose Island will arrive as the first new map in the game after its release back in January last year.

Hitman 3 new map

IO Interactive has officially revealed the July 2022 roadmap for Hitman 3. As per the roadmap, a new free map called Ambrose Island will be available for the game owners starting July 26. This would be the first time after its release last year that the game is getting a new map. The map’s locale is set near the Andaman Sea, where dangerous pirate syndicates operate. Let’s take a look at all the details that we know about the new map.

Hitman 3 will get its first new map this month

Hitman 3 will get a new map called Ambrose Island, which will be free for players starting July 26. IO Interactive has released a trailer for the map and it showcases the map’s locale. At the heart of it, Ambrose Island is a tropical island, that has a dangerous pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea.

At the first glance, it appears to be a dark island ruled by some lady. IO reveals that the map will reunite Agent 47 with an old friend.

“The tropical island is a hidden cove, home to a dangerous pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea and to many hidden secrets,” says IO in its roadmap blog.

New targets, challenges, and unlockable rewards Incoming

Apart from the new character that will be introduced with the new DLC, players will also get some targets, challenges, and unlockable rewards.

Hitman 3 is a sequel to Hitman 2, which was released back in 2018. The new map joins the other list of locations already present in the game such as Germany, Dubai, Dartmoor, Chongqing, Mendoza, and Carpatian.

In July, Hitman 3 will get community featured contracts, Elusive Targets, and Himmapan Hotel as a free rotating location. The Himmapan Hotel location will be available for Hitman owners and Free Starter Pack players for 10 days starting July 7.

  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 1:35 PM IST

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 200MP cameras

Google Pixel Buds Pro India launch date confirmed

How to watch Nothing Phone (1) launch event online

Apple Watch Series 8 Pro might debut with larger display, battery and more

