AMD CEO teases details about upcoming Sony PS5

After endless rumors about the next generation of gaming consoles, it looks like we finally know something about the upcoming gaming console in an official capacity. Before we dive into any specifics, it is only right to share the source of the information. The details about long-rumored Sony PS5 came from Lisa Su, the CEO for AMD. According to the information, Su confirmed that the next generation gaming console from Sony will be powered by an AMD chip. She went on to add that the chip maker will help Sony make the “special sauce” for the upcoming gaming console.

According to a report by CNBC, Su revealed this bit of information while discussing the partnership between Sony and AMD with Jim Cramer. As part of the discussion, Su stated, “This has been a really long-term partnership with them. We love gaming. We think gaming is a really good secular growth market. What we have done with Sony is really architect something for their application, for their special sauce”. She went on to add, “It’s a great honor for us. We’re really excited about what the next generation PlayStation will do.”

Talking more about the Sony PS5, Su revealed that the upcoming gaming console CPU will be based on the third-generation Ryzen with eight cores based on 7-nm Zen 2 microchip. The interesting thing here is that the AMD chip will also allow Sony to use 3D audio on the upcoming gaming console to make everything more immersive. As part of a report by GameSpot, system architect Mike Cerny also revealed that the PS5 will come with an attractive price when we look at its specifications.

However, we are not sure about the rest of the specifications of the rest of the console. One thing that we are already aware of the PS5 is that the hardware will also be backward compatible to run PS4 games and the presence of an SSD or Solid State Drive. The report noted that Sony is not likely to launch the new generation of the console in 2019. In fact, the gaming console is only likely to launch after March 2020.