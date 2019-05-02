comscore
News

AMD CEO teases details about upcoming Sony PS5

Gaming

Talking more about the Sony PS5, Su revealed that the upcoming gaming console CPU will be based on the third-generation Ryzen with eight cores based on 7-nm Zen 2 microchip.

  • Updated: May 2, 2019 9:37 PM IST
Sony PS4 controller

Image Credit: Pixabay

After endless rumors about the next generation of gaming consoles, it looks like we finally know something about the upcoming gaming console in an official capacity. Before we dive into any specifics, it is only right to share the source of the information. The details about long-rumored Sony PS5 came from Lisa Su, the CEO for AMD. According to the information, Su confirmed that the next generation gaming console from Sony will be powered by an AMD chip. She went on to add that the chip maker will help Sony make the “special sauce” for the upcoming gaming console.

According to a report by CNBC, Su revealed this bit of information while discussing the partnership between Sony and AMD with Jim Cramer. As part of the discussion, Su stated, “This has been a really long-term partnership with them. We love gaming. We think gaming is a really good secular growth market. What we have done with Sony is really architect something for their application, for their special sauce”. She went on to add, “It’s a great honor for us. We’re really excited about what the next generation PlayStation will do.”

Watch: Android Q First Look

Talking more about the Sony PS5, Su revealed that the upcoming gaming console CPU will be based on the third-generation Ryzen with eight cores based on 7-nm Zen 2 microchip. The interesting thing here is that the AMD chip will also allow Sony to use 3D audio on the upcoming gaming console to make everything more immersive. As part of a report by GameSpot, system architect Mike Cerny also revealed that the PS5 will come with an attractive price when we look at its specifications.

Sony PS5 could be priced at $399; feature AMD Ryzen 3600G CPU with Navi GPU

Also Read

Sony PS5 could be priced at $399; feature AMD Ryzen 3600G CPU with Navi GPU

However, we are not sure about the rest of the specifications of the rest of the console. One thing that we are already aware of the PS5 is that the hardware will also be backward compatible to run PS4 games and the presence of an SSD or Solid State Drive. The report noted that Sony is not likely to launch the new generation of the console in 2019. In fact, the gaming console is only likely to launch after March 2020.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 9:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 2, 2019 9:37 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Sony PS5 coming soon; to sport an AMD chip
Gaming
Sony PS5 coming soon; to sport an AMD chip
Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law

News

Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law

Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, A30 prices slashed

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, A30 prices slashed

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

Motorola may launch its Moto One Vision in Brazil on May 15

Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS5 coming soon; to sport an AMD chip

Gaming

Sony PS5 coming soon; to sport an AMD chip
Microsoft Xbox One S is available for Rs 19,990

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox One S is available for Rs 19,990
Amazon Summer Sale starts May 4: Here are the top deals

Deals

Amazon Summer Sale starts May 4: Here are the top deals
PS4 Exclusive Days Gone first patch is apparently almost 24GB

Gaming

PS4 Exclusive Days Gone first patch is apparently almost 24GB
Sony PlayStation 5 price leaked

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 price leaked

हिंदी समाचार

एक झटके में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुआ पहला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Royole FlexPai

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Bursts: सैमसंग के लिए आई बुरी खबर, यूजर का दावा - अचानक जलने लगा मेज पर रखा Galaxy S10 5G स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy A Series के तीन स्मार्टफोन हुए सस्ते, जानें नए दाम

अब Airtel के प्रीपेड ग्राहकों को भी मिलेगी फ्री Amazon Prime मेंबरशिप, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Huawei Overtakes Apple : स्मार्टफोन बिक्री के मामले में Huawei ने Apple को पीछे छोड़ा, दूसरे स्थान पर किया कब्जा

News

Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law
News
Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019
Motorola may launch its Moto One Vision in Brazil on May 15

News

Motorola may launch its Moto One Vision in Brazil on May 15
Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

News

Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report