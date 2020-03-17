Chip maker AMD entered the notebook gaming market last year following which this year at CES 2020 it introduced its new AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors. These are the world’s first 7nm x86 mobile gaming processors. This lineup was led by the Ryzen 7 4800H processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. The Ryzen 7 4800H is one of the more powerful gaming notebook processors today having beating the i9-9880H in 3DMark Fire Strike Physics. It also beat the i9-9880H in content creation applications like Cinebench R20 nT[2].

And now AMD has introduced the AMD Ryzen 9 4900H mobile gaming processor. According to AMD, they have pulled out all stop with the Ryzen 9 4900H for gaming notebooks. It boasts up to a 4.4GHz boost clock[3], a high 3.3GHz base clock[4], 8 cores and 16 threads, 45W TDP, and 7nm power efficiency. Intel dominates the notebook gaming segment, and it seems AMD wants to challenge it with the new processor. The 7nm 4900HS chip consumes only 35watts of power. This essentially boosts battery life for gaming and entertainment apps.

The 7nm Vega engine in the new Ryzen 9 4000 integrated graphics performance by up to 59 percent per core. Considering this, the Ryzen 9 4900H/4900HS chips will be much faster with eight cores, while the Ryzen 7 4800H has seven cores and the Ryzen 5 4600H 6 cores. This new processor goes over and beyond the comparable Intel Core i9-9880H CPU in terms of power. The Intel Core i9-9880H CPU uses 45watts of power compared to the 35watts used by the Ryzen 9 4000 series.

AMD is also promising that the Ryzen 9 4900HS will pair well with the NVIDIA RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU when it comes to frame rates. AMD has promised that the new chip will arrive in Spring 2020. We can expect to see the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop to feature the new Ryzen 4000 HS graphics sometime soon.