US-based AMD announced recently that back in December 2019, someone stole some of its graphics IP. The attacker also demanded a $100 million ransom for the stolen graphics IP. The company stated that it had been contacted by someone who claimed to have access to ‘test files’ for both the company’s current and future graphics products.

A few of the test files were even uploaded to the graphics forum GitHub. However, AMD swiftly reacted by taking them down with a DCMA notice. The files on their own don’t carry much weight. It is unlikely that whoever had access to these could build products or reverse engineer a Radeon GPU design. What’s strange is that somebody had enough leverage on AMD to ask for $100 million in ransom.

According to a report by TweakTown, the files reportedly belonged to the Arden GPU that AMD will use to power the next-gen Xbox Series X console. According to the hacker, the source code was found on an unprotected computer/server. It was then accessed by using some exploits.

Wccftech explains that the stolen Verilog files are typically used in the construction of processors. The files represent a single and isolated function on the GPU in question and are not the actual GPU blueprint. This I believe is the most important takeaway and context for the IP theft. This particular function(s) is not very exciting and not part of AMD’s core IP,” said the company.

“At AMD, data security and the protection of our intellectual property are a priority. In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but has since been taken down,” said AMD.

“While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products. We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP. We are working closely with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation,” it added.