AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000

AMD has launched its Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, which it claims is designed to "deliver the ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience." The new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU: Price

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is priced at $379 (approximately Rs 28,169). AMD board partners like ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX and Yeston will make the new graphics card available. It will be made available starting August 11 in pre-built systems from OEMs and system integrators.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU: Specifications

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU comes with 32 compute units, along with GDDR6 8GB VRAM, 2359MHz game clock and up to 2589MHz boost clock. It comes with a 128-bit memory interface and 32MB Infinity Cache. The GPU comes with a TBP starting at 160W.

The graphics card offers up to 15 percent higher performance on average with max settings across select AAA titles compared to the competition. According to the company, the card provides a 2.5x performance jump over the previous generation. The card also comes with support for AMD Smart Access Memory, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD Infinity Cache, DirectX 12 Ultimate Support, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD Radeon Boost.

“1080p has long been the most popular resolution for PC gaming, and in 2020 more than two-thirds of the gaming monitors shipped were at this resolution,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “However, the most popular older-generation 1080p graphics cards can struggle to even hit 60 FPS in modern games. The Radeon RX 6600 XT raises the bar for 1080p gaming. It was specifically designed to deliver the ultimate 1080p gaming experience for all gamers, offering powerhouse performance and advanced features to bring beautiful, complex and hyper-realistic worlds to life.”