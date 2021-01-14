It’s been almost a month since released and the game hasn’t been able to escape the brickbats ever since it was released for the legacy consoles like the and the . Also Read - CyberPunk: Edgerunners anime to be released in 2022 on Netflix

's (CDPR) co-founder Marcin Iwinski issued a lengthy apology on video saying that the "console version of 'Cyberpunk 2077' did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet."

"I, and the entire leadership team, are deeply sorry for this, and this video is me publicly owning up to that.", he added.

He also commended the effort of the developers and asked people to not blame then for this disaster.

The big faux pas

Alongside the apology, Iwinski also announced that gamers can expect delays to the previously announced downloadable content of the cyberpunk 2077 and that the and the versions will now be available in the second half of 2021.

Iwinski confirmed that the game was initially developed for the PC version and then backported to run on the previous generation of consoles. The developers had assumed that this would work but unfortunately, this move by the company turned out to be a bad one.

The primary issue with the console version of the Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be limitations in storage bandwidth on offer that has resulted in a lot of bugs and crashes. CDPR says that during their testing, the developers did not face these many issues and were confident that the older generation consoles will be able to run the game smoothly.

After numerous gamers posted bugs and issues with the game, the company immediately issued a statement stating that dissatisfied customers had the option to return the game for a refund and between the launch date and December 22 were able to move an astounding 13 million copies – including returns.

More updates underway

CDPR has confirmed that it will be releasing more updates and fixes over the course of the next few months with an aim to fix the bugs in the game. The first major patch v1.1 is expected to be released in the next 10 days and the bigger v1.2 patch is expected to be released a few weeks later. The developers are also expected to release a few hotfixes along the way.

The developer is also working on reducing the developer crunch time and is aiming to bring the game back to the PlayStation Store.