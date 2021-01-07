Amkette EvoFox GameBox budget gaming console launched in India

has launched a new budget , the EvoFox GameBox, with support for streaming. Even though this might not be as big as or powerful as the new or | Series S, it is still a capable console with support for hundreds of . Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again; CD Projekt Red sets November 19 as the new launch date

The EvoFox GameBox runs and comes with 20 popular games from the Android ecosystem. Along with these, it also comes with 100 retro games pre-installed. Users can also download more games via the Play Store and the company's own third-party app store.

Also Read - Sony PlayStation 4 reaches 110 million sales

Amkette EvoFox GameBox: Price in India

Amkette EvoFox GameBox is priced at Rs 9,999. The company is offering customers a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price of the device to Rs 8,999 for the first week. The device will be made available on and on the company’s own website.

Amkette EvoFox GameBox: Specifications

Amkette EvoFox GameBox looks quite similar to an box, and it even comes with a remote. It also bundles a gamepad, Evo Fox Elite Pro Wireless, similar to the controller. The remote control is voice enabled and supports air gestures to act as a mouse when needed.

The game console is powered by an Amlogic S905X3 processor paired with a Mali G31 3D GPU. It comes with 4GB of DDR3 RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It comes with support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device runs ‘s Android 9 operating system with access to the Android TV . The company states that it will keep on rolling out OTA updates to the system to keep it up to date and to introduce newer functionality. It claims that the system is well tuned and can run games like 8 and Beach Buggy without any glitches.

Users can also connect a webcam to the device and use it to make video calls.