‘Among Us’ is a popular mystery game available on the mobile and PC and is one of the favorites among kids in India. The game recently made headlines as it saw an exponential surge in its global downloads with an estimate of half a billion playing the game in November. Also Read - Steam Winter Sale now live: Discounts on Halo, FIFA 21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and much more

The lockdown has helped with the popularity of the game not to mention the ban of multiplayer mobile shooter game PUBG Mobile in India has forced gamers to consider other options. Also Read - Fortnite update: Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins now available

As per market research by data tracking firm SuperData, ‘Among Us’ is now the most popular game ever when it comes to monthly players. The game was originally launched in 2018 but gained popularity only in the last few months. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India has no permission to start, clarifies Indian government

Since the game is not monetized nor has a lot of options as in-game purchases, revenue figures are comparatively lower as against other popular mobile/PC games like Fortnite.

How ‘Among Us’ has grown

“The PC version (which has a $5 upfront price) accounted for the majority of revenue from August to November (64 percent) despite having only 3 per cent of the total 500 million players were playing the PC version,” the report said.

As per a report by Sensor Tower, ‘Among Us’ was the most downloaded mobile game globally in November 2020. The game amassed 53.2 million installs, which represented a 50x year-on-year increase from November 2019.

The big earners in 2020

The report also says that digital games as a whole in November earned $11.5 billion, a record in monthly revenue. Most of the credit can be attributed to the fact that developers are now publishing digital versions of the game rather physical copies which have been hard to come by for many due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Digital version can be downloaded easily from the comfort of your homes and all you need is a high-speed internet connection.

The report also says that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sold 5.7 million digital units, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sold 1.7 million units and Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold 6,63,000 digital units across PlayStation 4 and 5.

Microsoft also confirmed last week that Among Us will be coming to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass for the console next year.

It has been found that the game-streaming platform Twitch has played a significant role in making ‘Among Us’ popular.