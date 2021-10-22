Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

In what could be a piece of good news for casual gamers, Among Us, the mystery-party-action game will soon arrive on popular home video game consoles. Also Read - Apple Music could soon release on the PlayStation 5: Report

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass for Console from December 14.’ Among Us’ will support crossplay and online multiplayer across mobile, PC, and now consoles. Also Read - Cricket 22 release set for November 25: Priced at Rs 3,999, pre-orders live now

The only difference between the two console versions is PlayStation players will get access to exclusive Ratchet and Clank-themed cosmetics, The Verge reports. Also Read - PlayStation 5 October restock in India: Where and where to pre-order PS5, price, shipping details

‘Among Us’ first launched on iOS and Android back in 2018 and expanded to PC later in 2021. It was a huge hit during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, becoming 2020’s most downloaded mobile game.

‘Among Us’ was the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores in 2020, beating out games such as PUBG Mobile and Roblox. According to data released by Apptopia, ‘Among Us’ garnered 264 million downloads globally and 41 million in the US.

‘Among Us’ was the most downloaded mobile game globally in November 2020. The game, which is very popular among the kids in India, saw a surge in popularity during lockdowns.

(With IANS inputs)