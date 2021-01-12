Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

was a breakout success, gaining popularity during the Covid-19 nationwide lockdowns across the globe. According to a report by Apptopia, it was the most downloaded mobile game on both and in 2020, beating and Roblox. Also Read - Steam Best Games of 2020: PUBG, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

According to the report, Among Us was downloaded 264 million times globally and 41 million times in the US. Subway Surfers coming in at the second position with 227 million downloads, at third with 218 million downloads and PUBG Mobile with 175 million downloads at the fourth position.

According to an earlier report by Sensor Tower, Among Us was the most downloaded game globally November. The game was downloaded 53.2 million times in the month.

To recall, Among Us was launched back in 2018 and had a small start. It gained popularity during the lockdowns when influencers like Chance Morris, PewDiePie, James Charles and more began streaming the game to their audience.

The game is currently available on Android, iOS and . Android and iOS are both available free of cost with in-app purchases. And the Windows version is currently available at Rs 199 on the Steam Store.

The premise of the game is simple, it puts 10 players inside of an alien spaceship, where most of them are tagged as a crewmate, and a select few are tagged as imposters. The imposters have to kill crewmates or sabotage the trip, whereas, the crewmates have to either deduce out the imposters or complete all of their tasks. The game can be played online, as well ass, on local WiFi with friends.

Inner Sloth earlier back in August announced its plans to launch Among Us 2. However, later it cancelled the plan and said that it was going to focus on improving the original version of the game by removing bugs and adding more content. It has said that all of the planned content for Among Us 2 will be integrated into the original game, and that it will be adding new servers, colourblind support, a friends/account system, a new stage and more.