comscore Among Us server down for more than two days, DDoS attack becomes the imposter
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Among Us server down for more than two days, DDoS attack becomes the imposter
News

Among Us server down for more than two days, DDoS attack becomes the imposter

Gaming

Among Us suffers online connectivity issues, Innersloth acknowledging it cites it might take a bit before it gets fixed.

among-us

Among Us, the major indie ‘sneak-and-stab’ simulator hit has been attacked by the impostor. The impostor in question is an ongoing DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack that caused the developer to take servers offline for two days. Also Read - Nintendo Switch Indie World Sale: Up to 75 percent off on Hades, Art of Rally, and more

The issue occurred on Friday, March 24 as Among Us players began reporting server issues before it became impossible for them to play the game online. Innersloth acknowledging the issue in no time confirmed that the game indeed had a DDoS attack that pulled the plug. Also Read - Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

“We have a sabotage going on lol” the developer tweeted on Among Us official account. The developer apologised for the downtime and cited that it will “take a bit” before issues get fixed. Also Read - Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

With over two days of downtime, it was difficult for most players to connect online. Innersloth in an update yesterday further explained that servers were still unstable and although the team has been working to fight the attack, the servers may act up. “They may come on/off but will update u when we think they’re stable, sorry!!!,” a follow-up tweet cited.

Apparently, Among Us went through a similar dark path in 2020 when a hack filled the lobbies with bots that took advantage of the chat room. The bots flooded spammed messages following which players would be despawned and left in a black room before getting disconnected, as per the PCGamer report. The spammed messages even led players to subscribe to the hacker’s ‘or else will kill your device’ YouTube channel.

Talking about DDoS attacks, these issues have been a severe problem for major video companies and networks. As per reports, PSN and Xbox Live networks were taken down in 2014. With large-scale companies plagued had a hard time predicting and stopping their network from being attacked, Innersloth might take more time to come up with a solution.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription
Telecom
Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription
Highlights of the first-ever metaverse fashion show: Check pictures

Photo Gallery

Highlights of the first-ever metaverse fashion show: Check pictures

First-ever Metaverse Fashion Week brings big brands on virtual runway

Photo Gallery

First-ever Metaverse Fashion Week brings big brands on virtual runway

Among Us server down for more than two days, DDoS attack becomes the imposter

Gaming

Among Us server down for more than two days, DDoS attack becomes the imposter

Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 64MP camera launched in India: Check pricing, specs, availability

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 64MP camera launched in India: Check pricing, specs, availability

Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services

News

Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription

Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services

Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Among Us server down for more than two days, DDoS attack becomes the imposter

Gaming

Among Us server down for more than two days, DDoS attack becomes the imposter
Nintendo Switch Indie World Sale: Up to 75 percent off on Hades, Art of Rally, and more

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Indie World Sale: Up to 75 percent off on Hades, Art of Rally, and more
Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

Gaming

Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December
Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021

Gaming

Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021
Among Us to soon get new hide and seek mode, new map and more

Gaming

Among Us to soon get new hide and seek mode, new map and more

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ ग्लोबल मार्केट में कल 29 मार्च को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX में हो रही वाउचर की बारिश, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री Diamond Royale Voucher

Oneplus Pad की भारत में इतनी होगी कीमत, जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata से लेकर BMW तक, 1 अप्रैल से इतनी महंगी हो जाएंगी कारें

Vi ने लॉन्च किया 499 रुपये का नया पैक, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile सब्सक्रिप्शन के साथ रातभर मिलेगा फ्री इंटरनेट

Latest Videos

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription
Telecom
Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best postpaid plans with Netflix subscription
Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services

News

Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services
Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report

Electric Vehicle

Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report
Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

News

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu
Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers