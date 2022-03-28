Among Us server down for more than two days, DDoS attack becomes the imposter

Among Us, the major indie ‘sneak-and-stab’ simulator hit has been attacked by the impostor. The impostor in question is an ongoing DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack that caused the developer to take servers offline for two days. Also Read - Nintendo Switch Indie World Sale: Up to 75 percent off on Hades, Art of Rally, and more

The issue occurred on Friday, March 24 as Among Us players began reporting server issues before it became impossible for them to play the game online. Innersloth acknowledging the issue in no time confirmed that the game indeed had a DDoS attack that pulled the plug. Also Read - Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

“We have a sabotage going on lol” the developer tweeted on Among Us official account. The developer apologised for the downtime and cited that it will “take a bit” before issues get fixed. Also Read - Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

With over two days of downtime, it was difficult for most players to connect online. Innersloth in an update yesterday further explained that servers were still unstable and although the team has been working to fight the attack, the servers may act up. “They may come on/off but will update u when we think they’re stable, sorry!!!,” a follow-up tweet cited.

Apparently, Among Us went through a similar dark path in 2020 when a hack filled the lobbies with bots that took advantage of the chat room. The bots flooded spammed messages following which players would be despawned and left in a black room before getting disconnected, as per the PCGamer report. The spammed messages even led players to subscribe to the hacker’s ‘or else will kill your device’ YouTube channel.

Talking about DDoS attacks, these issues have been a severe problem for major video companies and networks. As per reports, PSN and Xbox Live networks were taken down in 2014. With large-scale companies plagued had a hard time predicting and stopping their network from being attacked, Innersloth might take more time to come up with a solution.