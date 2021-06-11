Among Us to soon get new hide and seek mode, new map and more: Details here

Among Us gained immense popularity during the lockdown phases of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since then InnerSloth has been working hard on improving the game by removing the bugs, introducing new maps and more. The game is now getting a new hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, achievements and a fifth map. Also Read - Sony PlayStation State of Play event wrap up: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Among Us and more

InnerSloth during the Summer Game Fest announced all of the improvements coming to Among Us. However, it did not announce a set date for any of these updates.

Apart from the announcement, InnerSloth in a blog post also announced that it is also working on account linking as well. This will come in handy for most players who play the game across multiple platforms.

🗺️ The Among Us Roadmap 🗺️ what’s next for us?? here are just a few of our future plans:

🔹 15 players & new colors – Tan, Maroon, Gray, Rose, Banana, Coral

🔹 map 5

🔹 achievements

🔹 new roles & ways to play

🔹 visor cosmetics

🔹 more?! link to all info in the thread ❤️ pic.twitter.com/frBjd15GIS — Among Us 🗺️ ROADMAP REVEAL!!! (@AmongUsGame) June 10, 2021

dev log for all info: https://t.co/zS1fX4J3p9 if you ask me questions that are answered in this dev log!! i will honk at you!!! — Among Us 🗺️ ROADMAP REVEAL!!! (@AmongUsGame) June 10, 2021

The new changes announced at the Summer Game Fest include a new hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, achievements and a fifth map. The hide and seek mode will work as you read when there will be one person trying to find all of the other players on the map. The company has not revealed details about the upcoming visor cosmetics, achievements and a fifth map.

To recall, InnerSloth for some time has been teasing a number of new features for the next big update, including upping the max player count from 10 to 15 players, new player colours and the ability to honk the airship’s horn.