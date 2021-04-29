comscore Among Us update brings a new meeting screen, bug fixes and more
InnerSloth plans to increase the Among Us lobby size to 15 players, due to which it has now increased the size of its meeting screen.

Among Us (1)

(Image: InnerSloth)

InnerSloth has released a new update for its popular video game, Among Us. With it, the company has improved the art style, added a new meeting screen along with new colours, bug fixes and improvements. However, not all reported bugs have been fixed with the update and the company will continue to resolve them with upcoming updates. Apart from this, earlier this month the company had added Among Us’ fourth map and largest map, named Airship. Also Read - Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

With the update, the players now have an option to change their chat in Settings and change their name in the Account menu. Apart from this, it has also brought in six new colours for player sprites. Also Read - Steam Best Games of 2020: PUBG, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

The company soon plans to increase the lobby size to 15 players, due to which it has now increased the size of its meeting screen. Another added feature is the updated art style, which will affect both the front end and back end. Also Read - 'Among Us' becomes most played game ever with half a billion active players in November 2020

General bug fixes include a fix for the “Pink Blobs” issue that was affecting some Android and Chromebook users showing users their crewmate sprites, which appeared as pink rectangles. Other fixes include the addition of background for Create Game screen on the airship map, authentication issues during login for mobile and PC users, re-addition of ping counter and other small text or font issues.

The developers have also fixed a bug showing up on the Nintendo Switch, which it allowed multiple users to log in to the same device. Support for Itch.io also added.

Published Date: April 29, 2021 8:27 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 29, 2021 8:27 PM IST

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers