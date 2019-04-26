Analysts have termed Apex Legends as 'wildly overvalued'

When the battle royale game Apex Legends joined the battle it exceeded all expectations and the response it has elicited was phenomenal for the battle royale gaming genre. The free-to-play battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall, reportedly amassed 50 million registered players within four weeks or one month after its release. The growth to 50 million players in just one month is not surprising considering that the game reached 10 million registered players just three days after its release and 25 million in 2 weeks.

Apex Legends turned out to be one of the most popular games out there, and its rise was extremely quick. But it seems that the principle that says whatever goes up fast, comes down fast as well is kind of true. Apex Legends seems to have lost almost 75 percent of its stream viewers in just a month. According to a report by VGR, Apex Legends apparently peaked at around 40 million hours watched in a single week, although by mid-March those total viewing hours had dropped to a little more than 10 million. All this while Fortnite’s viewing numbers remained steady.

According to a new report by Wccftech, Apex Legends’ Google search trends have been on a decline. The number of hours viewed on Twitch is not exactly a measure of how many players are playing the game or the revenue earned. Seeking Alpha and other financial analysts have attributed the initial explosive growth of Apex Legends to all the money EA paid the streamers and gamers to popularize the game. Seeking Alpha has labeled Apex Legends as “highly overvalued” and owing to the fact that once the promoted period was over streamers fell back to other games.

Previous reports from SuperData had suggested that the game earned $92 million in revenue from in-game spending across all platforms in February. This revenue scale shows just how phenomenal popular the game has been in just its first month.

In terms of players, in January 2018, Epic Games said that Fortnite had 45 million registered players across console and PC, and it took the game around four months to reach that milestone. But the launch of Android and iOS versions has helped the game surpass 200 million registered players. Apex Legends, on the other hand, does not have a mobile version yet and its rise on the desktop and console platforms alone shows that it could be much bigger than the two mainstream battle royale games.

According to The Verge, Respawn does not have a plan to introduce an Android or iOS version of the game just yet. Considering that the lack of a mobile version will limit its growth means that the game won’t reach the success achieved by Fortnite and PUBG in this genre. However, the initial run of the game should force the developers of Fortnite and PUBG to take note since it is vying for active players on these two platforms.