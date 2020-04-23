comscore Animal Crossing patch tries to fix the bell economy | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new patch tries to fix the problematic bell economy
News

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new patch tries to fix the problematic bell economy

Gaming

The game developer also kicked off a new event called Nature Day event. It will start today, on April 23, and go on till May 4. Let’s check out other changes in the latest Animal Crossing April update.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 2:59 PM IST
Animal Crossing New Horizons

Nintendo has just launched a new patch update for its latest social simulation game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This update rolled out a bit early that what most people were expecting. As part of the update, the game publisher has brought a number of tweaks and fixes to the game. As per past information, this April patch brings a new vendor called Leif the sloth from Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Other vendors include Jolly Redd, the fox that deals in art items. The game developer also kicked off a new event called Nature Day event. It will start today, on April 23, and go on till May 4. Let’s check out other changes in the latest Animal Crossing update. Also Read - Nintendo Switch sales more than doubled year-over-year in March: NPD

Animal Crossing: New Horizons April update details

According to a report from Polygon, the Nature Day event will include “special Nook Miles” challenges. These challenges focus on nature-inspired goals such as planting trees, watering flowers, and more. In addition, the company will also roll out three more events in the game. These in-game events include May Day Tour, the International Museum Day event, and the Wedding Season event. In addition, the company also tried to fix the “hyper-inflated” in-game economy. As part of the changes, Nintendo has decreased the interest rates on the stored bells. Players will get a new letter from the Bank of Nook as soon as they log in after the update. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 3 tipped off to launch on April 23 via Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Watch: Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Inspecting the letter, the language seems apologetic to the “inconvenience”. Nintendo is also offering a bell bag rug, an in-game gift in exchange for the changes. The report noted that it has been quite easy to game the in-game economy. However, it also notes several other ways to earn money quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Also Read - Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips that will help you right from the start

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips that will help you right from the start

Also Read

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips that will help you right from the start

The report also noted that Nintendo is also offering a world map to players. However, players need to download the latest update to access the map. Players can then hang the world map inside in their house within the game.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 2:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
News
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

News

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

Animal Crossing: New Horizons new patch tries to fix the bell economy

Gaming

Animal Crossing: New Horizons new patch tries to fix the bell economy

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Animal Crossing: New Horizons new patch tries to fix the bell economy

Gaming

Animal Crossing: New Horizons new patch tries to fix the bell economy
Nintendo Switch sales more than doubled in March

Gaming

Nintendo Switch sales more than doubled in March
Animal Crossings: New Horizons tips and tricks

Gaming

Animal Crossings: New Horizons tips and tricks
Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones

Top Products

Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones
Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown

Top Products

Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Meizu 17 5G का आधिकारिक रेंडर आया सामने, मिलेगा आकर्षक डिजाइन और फीचर्स

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कैमरा डिटेल्स आईं सामने, मिलेगा 50X Periscope Zoom का सपोर्ट

WhatsApp ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में अब 8 लोगों के साथ कर पाएंगे बातें, ऐसे करें यूज

Tata Sky पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये चैनल, जानिए किस नंबर पर होगा प्रसारण

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
News
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

News

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched
iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications

News

iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications