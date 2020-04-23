Nintendo has just launched a new patch update for its latest social simulation game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This update rolled out a bit early that what most people were expecting. As part of the update, the game publisher has brought a number of tweaks and fixes to the game. As per past information, this April patch brings a new vendor called Leif the sloth from Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Other vendors include Jolly Redd, the fox that deals in art items. The game developer also kicked off a new event called Nature Day event. It will start today, on April 23, and go on till May 4. Let’s check out other changes in the latest Animal Crossing update. Also Read - Nintendo Switch sales more than doubled year-over-year in March: NPD

Animal Crossing: New Horizons April update details

According to a report from Polygon, the Nature Day event will include "special Nook Miles" challenges. These challenges focus on nature-inspired goals such as planting trees, watering flowers, and more. In addition, the company will also roll out three more events in the game. These in-game events include May Day Tour, the International Museum Day event, and the Wedding Season event. In addition, the company also tried to fix the "hyper-inflated" in-game economy. As part of the changes, Nintendo has decreased the interest rates on the stored bells. Players will get a new letter from the Bank of Nook as soon as they log in after the update.

Inspecting the letter, the language seems apologetic to the "inconvenience". Nintendo is also offering a bell bag rug, an in-game gift in exchange for the changes. The report noted that it has been quite easy to game the in-game economy. However, it also notes several other ways to earn money quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The report also noted that Nintendo is also offering a world map to players. However, players need to download the latest update to access the map. Players can then hang the world map inside in their house within the game.