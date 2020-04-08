Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here for players who have been waiting. Before you start indulging in the new island in the game, here are a few tips that will help you get through. They cover tools, day-to-day living and more.

In-game progress is proportional to real-life

Animal Crossing veterans know that the progress you make in the game depends on the real-world time you have spent in it. That means that access to certain activities, items and buildings is based on how many real-world days you’ve spent in the game. There is no rushing this and players must keep their mentality set that progress here is going to need time.

Recipes need to be learned before you can craft them

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players may find or be given a recipe card. However, these will not be immediately visible in your crafting options. Players must first learn the recipe. This can be achieved by heading into the inventory. Hit learn in the particular item and then it will be available to craft.

Paying off moving costs unlocks new options

On your first day at the island, Tom Nook will hand you a rather large bill to take care of your moving costs. You can, however, pay him for his services in Nook Miles. At 5,000 Nook Miles, the purchase will unlock a host of other options for you. For instance, this will allow you to take a new loan. The loan could let you upgrade from a tent to a house. It costs 98,000 bells but your home will be up by the next morning. The advantages include stocking up items in your built-in storage.

Tools will take time

Players will not immediately get access to the usual tools. In Animal Crossing: New Horizon, Tom Nook will give you recipes for a fishing rod and a net. However, recipes like the shovel and vault pole won’t be available until you meet Blathers at his pop-up tent museum. You could also buy a slingshot and a watering can recipe from the Nook nephews, but this will again take time because they don’t appear until a day or two.

Flimsy tools are your friends

Use the flimsy tools you initially get as much as you can. They are made out of materials easily found on the island. Tree branches, stone and wood variants can be easily obtained on the island. It is easier to replenish stocks of these items than iron nuggets at first. Hence, stick to the flimsy tools initially.

Stone axe /Shovel can get you iron nuggets from rocks

Players in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will start picking recipes for new tools quickly. However, to create these tools, better materials like Iron Nuggets will be needed. They can be obtained by hitting rocks. Using your stone axe or a shovel on rocks will give you a variety of materials. These include stone, clay, iron nuggets and even bugs and money. Note that you want to hit the small grey rocks, not the larger dark grey ones.

Nook Miles Tickets will help with resources

Nook Miles tickets are a great way to get a bunch of resources. For 2,000 Miles, you can get one ticket. These tickets will get you to new random deserted islands. For every ticket, you will see a new island. The islands will have their own range of fruits, flowers and more. Anything you find can be brought back to your own island. This is a great way to gather sellable items and craft materials. Moreover, your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will grow only one type of fruit. This is a good way to expand that.

Mind the Axe!

Once you start upgrading your tools, you’ll see that they somewhat increase in power as well. This is especially noticeable with the axes. The stone axe and flimsy axe will shake trees enough to get wood. The axe, however, can straight through the tree. These stumps will attract more wildlife on your island.