Another PS4 game Days Gone may be heading to PC

Another Sony PlayStation 4 exclusive game Days Gone, may be venturing into the PC market. This comes from the newest leak which was more of a slip up by the Amazon France website. The game was apparently listed on the Amazon France website for a short while before being taken down. Bend Studio's 2019 zombie open-world action-adventure game Days Gone is available only on the PS4. But the listing which was rather bare listed it for PC. The listing mentioned that it's as 'Days Gone Edition' which is probably a typo.

This listing seems to be hinting that the game Days Gone is heading to PC soon and might just be announced. This would make it the another PS4 game in the recent times to head to PC. The other PS4 games to recently head to PC are Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding. Hence it is not surprising that this game could head to PC. In fact it makes sense that the game could be heading to PC. And this could be a new trend on the part of Sony.

Death Stranding which was funded and published by Sony on PS4 last November will be arriving on PC this year. But its developer Kojima Productions is independent hence that does not count. Quantic Dream which is a French Studio, also had a similar arrangement with Sony saw its games Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human release on PC.

Sony unlike other companies has held fast to the rule of not releasing its own games on other platforms since PlayStaion 1 days. This has mainly been because the company has been interested in pushing for the sale of its own hardware. But it seems Sony is finally budging from its strong stance, one example of this is that is finally allowed games get cross-platform play last year.