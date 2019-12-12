Canadian video game developer Bioware has released a new update for Anthem. Anthem update 1.6.0, according to the release notes, brings the Icetide Season. With the update, players can expect new challenges, hidden collectibles and cosmetic items. The Icetide update also introduces Freeplay Time Trials where players can now join and race through eigjt time trials found in Bastion. Players also have the option to explore the region to find new story entries to add to their Cortex.

In addition to Icetide, this new update also brings Seasonal Themed Strongholds. Each week a different featured seasonal Stronghold will unlock for players and it will now include leader-boards as well. Origin will download this patch the next time you launch its client. The full release notes show entire changes coming to the game with the new update. In the release note, Bioware notes that holiday lights shine throughout Fort Tarsis where the bright colors sparkle on blankets of snow.

There is also a new legendary World Event called Icetide Coolant Harvesting. This event will help the arcanist harvest precious coolant resources while fighting off the outlaw forces trying to steal it from the player. Players will be able to explore the challenges to see vanity rewards, gain new armor sets and special time trial wraps. There are also new hidden collectables and legendary loot drops on Grandmaster 3 with +5 gear score.

Other changes coming with this update include new tomb of Legionnaires offering where new Guardians’ Tokens are granted through daily and weekly challenges. There is also new short stories and seasonal cosmetic items available through Featured Store. This update also brings bug fixes and improvements and adds new options to disable various parts of the UI. It also resolves an issue causing the Forge Menu to not appear while in the Forge Screen.