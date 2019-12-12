comscore Anthem 1.6.0 games now available for download | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Anthem update 1.6.0 brings Icetide Season, freeplay time trials and more
News

Anthem update 1.6.0 brings Icetide Season, freeplay time trials and more

Gaming

Anthem update 1.6.0 brings new challenges, hidden collectibles and cosmetic items.

  • Updated: December 12, 2019 5:58 PM IST
Anthem Update

Photo: Bioware

Canadian video game developer Bioware has released a new update for Anthem. Anthem update 1.6.0, according to the release notes, brings the Icetide Season. With the update, players can expect new challenges, hidden collectibles and cosmetic items. The Icetide update also introduces Freeplay Time Trials where players can now join and race through eigjt time trials found in Bastion. Players also have the option to explore the region to find new story entries to add to their Cortex.

In addition to Icetide, this new update also brings Seasonal Themed Strongholds. Each week a different featured seasonal Stronghold will unlock for players and it will now include leader-boards as well. Origin will download this patch the next time you launch its client. The full release notes show entire changes coming to the game with the new update. In the release note, Bioware notes that holiday lights shine throughout Fort Tarsis where the bright colors sparkle on blankets of snow.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

There is also a new legendary World Event called Icetide Coolant Harvesting. This event will help the arcanist harvest precious coolant resources while fighting off the outlaw forces trying to steal it from the player. Players will be able to explore the challenges to see vanity rewards, gain new armor sets and special time trial wraps. There are also new hidden collectables and legendary loot drops on Grandmaster 3 with +5 gear score.

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Also Read

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Other changes coming with this update include new tomb of Legionnaires offering where new Guardians’ Tokens are granted through daily and weekly challenges. There is also new short stories and seasonal cosmetic items available through Featured Store. This update also brings bug fixes and improvements and adds new options to disable various parts of the UI. It also resolves an issue causing the Forge Menu to not appear while in the Forge Screen.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 5:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 12, 2019 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Anthem update 1.6.0 brings Icetide Season, freeplay time trials and more
Gaming
Anthem update 1.6.0 brings Icetide Season, freeplay time trials and more
Here is how you can send personalized messages to space

News

Here is how you can send personalized messages to space

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

News

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Check features, offers, sale price, availability

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Check features, offers, sale price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Here is how you can send personalized messages to space

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

Oppo Reno 3 antenna design leaked

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Anthem update 1.6.0 brings Icetide Season, freeplay time trials and more

Gaming

Anthem update 1.6.0 brings Icetide Season, freeplay time trials and more
E3 2018: Best game trailers so far

Gaming

E3 2018: Best game trailers so far
E3 2018: Everything EA announced at EA Play

Gaming

E3 2018: Everything EA announced at EA Play
BioWare s Anthem launch date set for February 22, 2019

Gaming

BioWare s Anthem launch date set for February 22, 2019
15 games that we might see at E3 2018

Gaming

15 games that we might see at E3 2018

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1 Pro की कीमत कंपनी ने एक बार फिर घटाई, अब इतने में खरीदें

सस्ते मोबाइल के लिए GST रेट में कमी चाहती हैं फोन कंपनियां

गूगल पर सर्वाधिक खोजे जाने वालों की टॉप पांच लिस्ट में आनंद कुमार भी शामिल

Cisco ने भारतीय इंजीनियरों के योगदान से पेश किया ' फ्यूचर इंटरनेट'

Amazon Deal of The Day: Vivo U10 और Nokia 6.2 को 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

News

Here is how you can send personalized messages to space
News
Here is how you can send personalized messages to space
Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

News

Oppo Find X2 to reportedly launch in Q1 2020
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched
Oppo Reno 3 antenna design leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3 antenna design leaked
Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

News

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India