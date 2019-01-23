comscore
AOC launches two new curved gaming monitors

Gaming

Both monitors have a screen size of 27-inch and resolution of 2560x1440 pixels.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 11:43 AM IST
aoc-monitors

Image Credit: AOC

Expanding its product portfolio, AOC has launched two curved gaming monitors that offer an immersive gaming experience. Part of the company’s AGON line-up, the displays also come with certain design elements that make them stand out from regular computer monitors. These include a funky-looking tri-leg stand with both tilt and height adjustment, and a ring of RGB lights on the back that can be used to provide ambient illumination.

The first of AOC’s two gaming monitors is the AG273QCG. The 27-inch monitor has a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. The screen also features a refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of 1ms. With support for 16.7 million colors, the AC273QCG comes with twin integrated speakers with an output of 2W each. For connectivity, the monitor has one HDMI 1.4 port and one DisplayPort 1.2. According to a report by The Verge, the monitor is priced at $650 (approximately Rs 46,200) and will be available on Amazon and Newegg in the United States.

Next up is the AG273QCX. This one also has a screen size of 27-inch and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. With a static contrast ratio of up to 3000:1, the monitor is claimed to have a viewing angle of 178 degrees. Connectivity options include a VGA port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and two DisplayPort 1.2. There’re also four USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio port and two integrated speakers with an output of 5W each. The AG273QCX is priced at $500 (about Rs 35,500). The monitor supports HDR, as well as AMD’s FreeSync2 technology for an enhanced gaming performance.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 11:43 AM IST

