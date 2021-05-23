PUBG Mobile’s Indian version Battlegrounds Mobile India must be banned: AP MLA writes to PM Modi

PUBG Mobile was banned in India last September under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Since then, Krafton Inc has been trying extremely hard to relaunch the game in India. Giving you a short recap, first, the company cut ties with Tencent Games for the Indian distribution of the game, however, the game still did not relaunch at the time. Then the company announced to be working on a special fork of the game for the country, dubbed PUBG Mobile India, which also did not see the light of day. Now, the company has rebranded PUBG Mobile India as Battlegrounds Mobile India and is currently accepting pre-registrations for the game. Also Read - Top 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Ahead of the game’s launch, as spotted by IGN India former Union Minister and current Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a ban on the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which he refers to as the relaunch of PUBG Mobile. Also Read - How to get PUBG Mobile redeem codes for May 2021, Win Rewards like Skins, Gun, Cosmetics, Premium Items for free

Why is Ering demanding for Battlegrounds Mobile India to be banned?

Inside of his letter, Ering has stated that most of Krafton Inc’s India employees are from Tencent. He also states that Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Google Play Store listing features the term PUBG Mobile.

The letter also states that the $22.4 million investment made by Krafton Inc in Nodwin Gaming is a security concern.

To recall, current Member of Parliament Abhishek Singhvi earlier alleged that China’s Tencent Games is looking to re-enter the Indian market with Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Instead of fighting pandemic, govt is allowing PUBG 2divert youth’s attention.Govt 1st banned it &then allowed indirect entry to company with 15.5% Chinese stake.

I haven’t seen a bigger fan of Chinese tech than parts of this govt .#BJPToolkitExposedhttps://t.co/XLCUpXhSLl — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 19, 2021

The government is yet to issue a statement on the same. Krafton Inc has also been steering away from the term PUBG Mobile and is yet to announce a launch date for the game.