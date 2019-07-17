Apex Legends cheaters and hackers will now be matched with each other

Hackers are the bane of all games and tend to make life miserable for all multiplayer gamers. And different developers have different methods of fighting them. Games like PUBG and Counter Strike Global Offensive regularly ban massive numbers of cheaters to keep the game clean and safe for its players. We previously reported that Apex Legends has also fallen prey to hackers and cheaters. The devs banned numerous hackers from the game. And now it has come up with a new method to handle this situation.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed in a new Reddit post that besides banning hackers, it is applying new methods. The new strategy that is has come up with includes using machine learning to detect suspicious player activity. Those that have been proved to be using malicious software are now being matched with others doing the same. They wrote, “As we’ve said before, the war against cheaters will be ongoing and remains a high priority for us. There will always be work to do, improvements to make, and new things to adapt to. We’d like to thank the players that have been getting involved with helping us squash cheaters over the last week whether it be submitting reports or assisting with the vetting process for suspicious behavior.”

According to previous reports the total number of players banned has reached 770,000. Apex Legends is a multiplayer battle royale game and in an official blog post recently, the devs have reported that they have banned a massive number of cheaters since the release of the new anti-cheat measures.

WATCH: Apex Legends Official Launch Trailer

The number has not been broken down by different platforms. Hence we don’t know if these are all from PC or consoles are involved as well. The post reads, “We’ve been working closely with key experts across EA, including EA Security and Fraud, the Origin teams, and our fellow developers at DICE, FIFA, and Capital Games, in addition to Easy-Anti-Cheat. While we’ve already rolled out several updates (and will be continually doing so for the foreseeable future), others will take time to fully implement. We can’t share details on what we’re doing so as to not give a head’s up to the cheat makers. But what we can say is that we’re attacking this from every angle. This includes improvements in detecting cheaters, to bolstering resources and tools, to improving processes and other sneaky things to combat sellers and cheaters.”