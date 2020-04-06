comscore Apex Legends devs think crossplay is important, but no news of it yet
Apex Legends devs think crossplay is important, but no news of it yet

Apex Legends is one of the biggest battle royale games out there, but it does not feature console crossplay yet.

  Published: April 6, 2020 5:20 PM IST
Apex Legends Main

The developers of Apex Legends have spoken their minds on the possibility and importance of crossplay. And they have confirmed that they think it is an important step for the game. As of this moment, Apex Legends is one of the biggest battle royale games out there, but it does not feature console crossplay yet. Xbox One and PS4 players have been itching for this feature to be added. This would allow a person with a PS4 to play with a friend who is on the Xbox platform.

In an interview with Game Informer magazine, general manager Dusty Welch and director Chad Grenier of Respawn Entertainment spoke on this matter. Welch said,”Something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours.” He even went on to mention that he and Grenier are on different platforms and wish they could team up. “On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends,” Welch added. “I think it’s an important thing to get to.” For clarity crossplay as a feature was teased during the launch of the game.

Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

Up until recently Apex Legends didn’t have the option to select maps. But all this is about to change soon with a new limited-time event all about Bloodhound. With the launch of the Old Ways Lore Event on April 7, players will be able to select from the game’s two maps: Kings Canyon or World’s Edge. This has been mentioned in the blog post of Apex Legends by EA.

The Old Ways event will run from April 7-21. It will be offering a Town Takeover in World’s Edge and a new exclusive prize track along with exclusive cosmetics. The blog mentions, “Starting on April 7, Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, as well a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge.”

  Published Date: April 6, 2020 5:20 PM IST

