Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

When battle royale game Apex Legends joined the battle it exceeded all expectations and the response it has elicited was phenomenal for the battle royale gaming genre. The free-to-play battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall, reportedly amassed 50 million registered players within four weeks or one month after its release. The growth to 50 million players in just one month is not surprising considering that the game reached 10 million registered players just three days after its release and 25 million in 2 weeks.

And now new reports from SuperData suggests that the game $92 million in revenue from in-game spending across all platforms in February. This revenue scale shows just how phenomenaly popular the game has been in just its first month.

In terms of players, in January 2018, Epic Games said that Fortnite had 45 million registered players across console and PC, and it took the game around four months to reach that milestone. But the launch of Android and iOS versions has helped the game surpass 200 million registered players. Apex Legends, on the other hand, does not have a mobile version yet and its rise on the desktop and console platforms alone shows that it could be much bigger than the two mainstream battle royale games.

According to The Verge, Respawn does not have a plan to introduce Android or iOS version of the game just yet. Considering that the lack of a mobile version will limit its growth means that the game won’t reach the success achieved by Fortnite and PUBG in this genre. However, the initial run of the game should force the developers of Fortnite and PUBG to take a note since it is vying for active players on these two platforms.