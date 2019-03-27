comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month
News

Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Gaming

Data shows that the popularity of Apex Legends has been phenomenal and earned the company a lot of revenue.

  • Published: March 27, 2019 11:28 AM IST
Apex Legends heros

When battle royale game Apex Legends joined the battle it exceeded all expectations and the response it has elicited was phenomenal for the battle royale gaming genre. The free-to-play battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall, reportedly amassed 50 million registered players within four weeks or one month after its release. The growth to 50 million players in just one month is not surprising considering that the game reached 10 million registered players just three days after its release and 25 million in 2 weeks.

And now new reports from SuperData suggests that the game $92 million in revenue from in-game spending across all platforms in February. This revenue scale shows just how phenomenaly popular the game has been in just its first month.

In terms of players, in January 2018, Epic Games said that Fortnite had 45 million registered players across console and PC, and it took the game around four months to reach that milestone. But the launch of Android and iOS versions has helped the game surpass 200 million registered players. Apex Legends, on the other hand, does not have a mobile version yet and its rise on the desktop and console platforms alone shows that it could be much bigger than the two mainstream battle royale games.

Xbox and PlayStation are publishing their own video series showing games

Also Read

Xbox and PlayStation are publishing their own video series showing games

According to The Verge, Respawn does not have a plan to introduce Android or iOS version of the game just yet. Considering that the lack of a mobile version will limit its growth means that the game won’t reach the success achieved by Fortnite and PUBG in this genre. However, the initial run of the game should force the developers of Fortnite and PUBG to take a note since it is vying for active players on these two platforms.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2019 11:28 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April
News
Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April
Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Gaming

Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

Samsung Galaxy A60 spotted on TENAA with detailed specifications; may feature 32-megapixel selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 spotted on TENAA with detailed specifications; may feature 32-megapixel selfie camera

Apple’s upcoming truly wireless Powerbeats Pro leaks online

News

Apple’s upcoming truly wireless Powerbeats Pro leaks online

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

Facebook and Instagram shuts down thousands of fake pages, accounts

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Gaming

Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month
Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass

Gaming

Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass
Apex Legends Battle Pass is coming as Season 1 is about to begin

Gaming

Apex Legends Battle Pass is coming as Season 1 is about to begin
Top streamers Ninja and Shroud were paid $1 million by EA to play Apex Legends

News

Top streamers Ninja and Shroud were paid $1 million by EA to play Apex Legends
Apex Legends to reveal battle pass soon, 8 new characters reportedly in the pipeline

Gaming

Apex Legends to reveal battle pass soon, 8 new characters reportedly in the pipeline

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर डार्क मोड जल्द होगा पेश, एंड्रॉइड बीटा पर हुआ स्पॉट

रिलायंस जियो टेस्ट कर रहा है JioGigaFiber ट्रिपल प्ले प्लान, 100Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा 100GB डाटा

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता इन-डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन यहां से खरीदें

हुवावे ने लॉन्च की दो स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होंगे हुवावे के लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप P30 और P30 Pro, अमेजन पर लाइव हुआ 'Notify Me' पेज

News

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China
News
Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China
Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement

News

Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement
Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April

News

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons
Facebook and Instagram shuts down thousands of fake pages, accounts

News

Facebook and Instagram shuts down thousands of fake pages, accounts