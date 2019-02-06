Apex Legends: Everything about the battle royale game challenging Fortnite and PUBG

The newest entrant to the battle royale arena is Apex Legends, which comes from the makers of popular Titanfall games, Respawn Entertainment. People didn’t even know about the existence of this game until a couple of days before the launch, and it still managed to garner 1 million players within eight hours of launch. These facts indicate that this game could have a successful model, and could very well become a thorn in the side for the big boys of the genre which are PUBG and Fortnite. Whether it will possibly hog the limelight from the two major battle royale games is another story, but in the meanwhile let’s talk about the game itself and what it entails.

What is Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is a typical battle royale game, but it has its own twists and elements that makes it stand out in the newly created crowd of such games. The game itself is free to play, and can be classified as a mix of Overwatch and Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The elements it pulls from Overwatch are the unique characters that players have to play with in the game. And though there are no mechs or wall running or double jumps, these characters have special abilities that can be used to create unique opportunities. The gameplay and the elements are similar to Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, and the guns and accessories are reminiscent, and so is the map and visuals.

What are the rules of Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is a game which at the moment can only be played in squads, and the makers claim that it has been designed for squad play. Unlike other battle royale games which typically have four players in each team, Apex Legends has 3-man-squads. Each match has 60 players unlike the 100 of PUBG and Fortnite and matches typically last around 20 minutes.

Players are dropped in the map where they have to collect weapons and accessories and kill other teams to be the last one to survive. Unlike other games where once a squad members are knocked down they can be revived by teammates before being totally killed by enemies, Apex Legends has added another line of defense for these situations. Even if a teammate is killed after being knocked down, teammates can collect their banner and revive them from reviving stations that are available around the map.

What are the characters of Apex Legends?

As of now there are eight different characters or Legends available on Apex Legends and each of these characters have a unique look and abilities. These eight characters are Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic, Gibralter, Lifeline, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Wraith. There is a healthy mix of characters with abilities suited for different roles like attack, defense, healing, mobility, and illusion to name a few. This means players will be able to create a vast number of strategies by mixing and matching the different Legends.

There are no restrictions in terms of the weapons that each of the characters can use, and all of them can use all weapons and accessories. The weapons themselves have different ammo types and have different classes like Assault Rifles, SMGs, Pistols, LMG, and Snipers among others.