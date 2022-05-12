Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Apex Legends Mobile, a free battle royale hero shooter, will arrive on Android and iOS on May 17. Those who have pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile before its release will earn a variety of in-game rewards on launch, including Holo-Sprays, gun skins, and banner frames. Earlier limited to PC and Consoles, Apex Legends Mobile is designed for mobile touchscreens and remains true to the original. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile to release on Android, iOS later this month
EA first shared it was bringing Apex to mobile in 2019. Last year a beta opened in India and the Philippines and later expanded to more countries in February this year.
Apex Legends Mobile is launching May 17!
Help the community unlock the pre-registration rewards:
Android – pre-register now! https://t.co/IB2byHq93p
iOS – sign up here for pre-reg updates: https://t.co/A0s3xZpbQK pic.twitter.com/aL5pyXwRAn
— Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 11, 2022
Apex Legends Mobile: Modes, rewards and more
The game includes new battle passes, collectible cosmetics and unlockables different from the PC and Console versions. It comes with new Legends, maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events that expand the gameplay variety to keep the experience fresh.
Apex Legends Mobile: Eligibility
For Android
Processor: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420
Android 6.0
Open GL 3.1 or higher
4 GB free space
At least 2 GB RAM
For iOS
iPhone 6S or later
OS version: 11.0 or later
Processor: A9
4 GB free space
At least 2 GB RAM
How to pre-register for iOS
Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA’s website
Click Pre-Register & Updates
Fill out email, birthdate and region
Click Sign Up
How to pre-register for Android
Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA’s website
Click Pre-register on Google Play
Once redirected to the Google Play Store, click the green Pre-Register button
For legends who stay on the move: the R-99 SMG.
Android – pre-register now! https://t.co/IB2byHHKrZ
iOS – sign up here for pre-reg updates: https://t.co/A0s3xZGNfk pic.twitter.com/3mYWPOn5Wd
— Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 6, 2022
As per the game developers, “Apex Legends has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone.” The mobile game is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Players can even get rewards for pre-registration.