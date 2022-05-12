comscore Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends For Ios And Android Launching On May 17 All You Need To Know
News

Apex Legends for iOS and Android launching on May 17: All you need to know

Gaming

Earlier limited to PC and Consoles, Apex Legends Mobile is designed for mobile touchscreens and remains true to the original.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends for iOS and Android launching on May 17: All you need to know

Apex Legends Mobile, a free battle royale hero shooter, will arrive on Android and iOS on May 17. Those who have pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile before its release will earn a variety of in-game rewards on launch, including Holo-Sprays, gun skins, and banner frames. Earlier limited to PC and Consoles, Apex Legends Mobile is designed for mobile touchscreens and remains true to the original. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile to release on Android, iOS later this month

EA first shared it was bringing Apex to mobile in 2019. Last year a beta opened in India and the Philippines and later expanded to more countries in February this year. Also Read - 5 biggest mobile games expected to launch this year

Apex Legends Mobile: Modes, rewards and more

The game includes new battle passes, collectible cosmetics and unlockables different from the PC and Console versions. It comes with new Legends, maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events that expand the gameplay variety to keep the experience fresh.

Apex Legends Mobile: Eligibility

For Android

Processor: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

For iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

Processor: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

How to pre-register for iOS

Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA’s website

Click Pre-Register & Updates

Fill out email, birthdate and region

Click Sign Up

How to pre-register for Android

Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA’s website

Click Pre-register on Google Play

Once redirected to the Google Play Store, click the green Pre-Register button

As per the game developers, “Apex Legends has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone.” The mobile game is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Players can even get rewards for pre-registration.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 10:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google announces Pixel Buds Pro at $199 and Pixel Tablet
News
Google announces Pixel Buds Pro at $199 and Pixel Tablet
Google demoed the possible Google Glass successor

News

Google demoed the possible Google Glass successor

All you need to know about Android 13

News

All you need to know about Android 13

Google announces its first smartwatch, Pixel Watch, with circular display

Wearables

Google announces its first smartwatch, Pixel Watch, with circular display

Google Search gets five new improvements and changes!

News

Google Search gets five new improvements and changes!

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Google announces Pixel Buds Pro at $199 and Pixel Tablet

Google demoed the possible Google Glass successor

All you need to know about Android 13

Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

धूम मचाने आई Harley-Davidson की इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 160 किलोमीटर

Google ने पेश किया Scene Explorer और Multi Search टूल, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Sony Xperia Ace 3: सोनी ने लॉन्च किया सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Google Pixel 7 सीरीज और नए AR Glasses से उठा पर्दा, जानें क्या होगा इनमें खास

Android 13 Beta 2 के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Google Wallet, क्रेडिट कार्ड से लेकर ID तक फोन में करेगा स्टोर

Latest Videos

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999