Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Apex Legends for iOS and Android launching on May 17: All you need to know

Apex Legends Mobile, a free battle royale hero shooter, will arrive on Android and iOS on May 17. Those who have pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile before its release will earn a variety of in-game rewards on launch, including Holo-Sprays, gun skins, and banner frames. Earlier limited to PC and Consoles, Apex Legends Mobile is designed for mobile touchscreens and remains true to the original. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile to release on Android, iOS later this month

EA first shared it was bringing Apex to mobile in 2019. Last year a beta opened in India and the Philippines and later expanded to more countries in February this year. Also Read - 5 biggest mobile games expected to launch this year

Apex Legends Mobile: Modes, rewards and more

The game includes new battle passes, collectible cosmetics and unlockables different from the PC and Console versions. It comes with new Legends, maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events that expand the gameplay variety to keep the experience fresh.

Apex Legends Mobile: Eligibility

For Android

Processor: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

For iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

Processor: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

How to pre-register for iOS

Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA’s website

Click Pre-Register & Updates

Fill out email, birthdate and region

Click Sign Up

How to pre-register for Android

Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA’s website

Click Pre-register on Google Play

Once redirected to the Google Play Store, click the green Pre-Register button

For legends who stay on the move: the R-99 SMG. Android – pre-register now! https://t.co/IB2byHHKrZ

iOS – sign up here for pre-reg updates: https://t.co/A0s3xZGNfk pic.twitter.com/3mYWPOn5Wd — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 6, 2022

As per the game developers, “Apex Legends has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone.” The mobile game is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Players can even get rewards for pre-registration.