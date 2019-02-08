Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Apex Legends which has been the talk of the town for the last week and not without reason. The game has been touted as the next major player in the battle royale scenario after PUBG and Fortnite. Since the game launched on Monday, it happened to garner 1 million players within the first eight hours. And now CEO of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella has tweeted that the game has achieved a playerbase of 10 million players within a mere 72 hours with 1 million concurrent players which is a bigger number than other major multiplayer games.

“This has been a truly incredible journey. We tested and tweaked. We argued and agreed. We got to a point where we felt some magic. We knew it would be risky to take the franchise in this direction, to go free to play, and do a surprise launch. But we fell in love with Apex Legends and wanted, needed, other people to play it too,” Respawn boss Vince Zampella wrote in a blog on the EA website thanking the players for the incredible response to the game.

“We hoped you’d love it as much as us, but never in our wildest dreams could we have expected the outpouring of support and positivity we’ve seen. From all of us at Respawn, thank you for giving us and Apex Legends a chance. Thank you for joining us on this journey. This is just the beginning! We have so much more in store for you this year.”

In comparison, Blizzard’s Overwatch took three weeks to reach the 10 million players mark while PUBG took almost 6 months. But to be fair, these are paid games and the comparison should be with Fortnite which is a free game and it took almost two weeks to breach the 10 million player base. Again to be fair to PUBG and Fortnite, these were the games that set up the battle royale market and created the interest for it, which could account for their slower growth.