comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours
News

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Gaming

The game has been breaking records since launch.

  • Published: February 8, 2019 10:35 AM IST
APEX LEGENDS 10 million thanks

Apex Legends which has been the talk of the town for the last week and not without reason. The game has been touted as the next major player in the battle royale scenario after PUBG and Fortnite. Since the game launched on Monday, it happened to garner 1 million players within the first eight hours. And now CEO of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella has tweeted that the game has achieved a playerbase of 10 million players within a mere 72 hours with 1 million concurrent players which is a bigger number than other major multiplayer games.

“This has been a truly incredible journey. We tested and tweaked. We argued and agreed. We got to a point where we felt some magic. We knew it would be risky to take the franchise in this direction, to go free to play, and do a surprise launch. But we fell in love with Apex Legends and wanted, needed, other people to play it too,” Respawn boss Vince Zampella wrote in a blog on the EA website thanking the players for the incredible response to the game.

“We hoped you’d love it as much as us, but never in our wildest dreams could we have expected the outpouring of support and positivity we’ve seen. From all of us at Respawn, thank you for giving us and Apex Legends a chance. Thank you for joining us on this journey. This is just the beginning! We have so much more in store for you this year.”

Apex Legends: Everything about the battle royale game challenging Fortnite and PUBG

Also Read

Apex Legends: Everything about the battle royale game challenging Fortnite and PUBG

In comparison, Blizzard’s Overwatch took three weeks to reach the 10 million players mark while PUBG took almost 6 months. But to be fair, these are paid games and the comparison should be with Fortnite which is a free game and it took almost two weeks to breach the 10 million player base. Again to be fair to PUBG and Fortnite, these were the games that set up the battle royale market and created the interest for it, which could account for their slower growth.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2019 10:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
thumb-img
News
Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update
thumb-img
News
Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk
thumb-img
News
Apple iOS 12.1.4 is rolling out now; fixes the Group FaceTime security bug

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery
Review
Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Gaming

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

News

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

A look at top radiation emitting phones

Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Gaming

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours
PUBG creator PlayerUnknown reacts to Apex Legends, the new battle royale on the block

Gaming

PUBG creator PlayerUnknown reacts to Apex Legends, the new battle royale on the block
Delhi government tells schools games like PUBG and Fortnite are harmful for kids

Gaming

Delhi government tells schools games like PUBG and Fortnite are harmful for kids
Everything about Apex Legends

Gaming

Everything about Apex Legends
Google won't reduce its 30% cut on Google Play app sales: CEO

News

Google won't reduce its 30% cut on Google Play app sales: CEO

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 नोटिफाई मी पेज फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लाइव, 6 मार्च को भारत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

मोटोरोला ने 4 स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Alcatel और ZTE जल्द Spreadtrum SC9863A चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च करेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Realme C1 (2019) आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

गूगल ने अपने डूडल से कैफीन का अविष्कार करने वाले वैज्ञानिक को किया याद

News

A look at top radiation emitting phones
News
A look at top radiation emitting phones
Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5

News

Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart
Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

News

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch