Battle royale game Apex Legends has been laying low with its updates for a while. But it seems Respawn Entertainment is rearing a scaly head this time. According to players reports on Reddit, the devs have added dragons to the game. There were leaks by data miners who found ‘flyers’ in the game data back in March. And now the Apex Legends flyers have come out in the open, and are stealing player death-boxes. The flyers snatch the death boxes of players. The only way to stop it is to shoot it dead and it will drop the box it is carrying.

There have been no official announcement of these dragons, and only players who have seen and recorded them. This could just be a new Easter egg from the devs who might have bigger plans with this. For now the dragons only snatch away the death boxes and do nothing more. They don’t attack the living players. It does not take too many bullets to kill the flyers.

Previously the devs announced that they would punish early leavers because it has negative impact of letting players play with their friends as well, and that is, if someone in the team dies, the other tend to leave that match in favor of starting a fresh one where everyone can play together again. This seems reasonable from one perspective, that no one should wait, while it does spoil the game for other players by drastically cutting down the number of players.

Watch: Apex Legends video

Apex Legends developers have made a script that would punish players for leaving a match early. The devs accidentally activated the feature with patch 1.1. Respawn community manager Jayfresh wrote on Reddit about the situation of early leavers who mess up the game for the remaining squad and said, “So internally, we have been working on and testing this feature but it wasn’t our intention or plan to have it go live with the update that went out today. There was a piece of script that was missing and caused the leaving match early penalty to be turned on when it shouldn’t be. That’s why it wasn’t in the patch notes.”