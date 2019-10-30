Apex Legends has officially hit 70 million players worldwide

Battle royale game Apex Legends, has now reached another milestone, of over 70 million players. The game from Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA Games launched earlier this year. Following which it immediately burst into the scene. This was because popular streamers started streaming the game like Shroud and Ninja. The later report claimed that EA paid them to stream the game. But the game soon broke records in terms of the number of players. The new feat of 70 million players was announced in a tweet from the main handle.

Recently, EA announced that it is taking the physical road with Apex Legends and has launched two editions. The two new editions are available October 18 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin on PC. The two editions are called The Lifeline Edition and Bloodhound Edition. These feature the two legends from the game and the skins are portrayed as light and dark. Here are all the details of the two editions that are launching.

The Lifeline Edition

– Legendary Guardian Angel Lifeline skin

– Legendary Chooser of the Slain Flatline skin

– Exclusive Winged Guardian Banner

– Exclusive Angel Struck Badge

– 1,000 Apex Coins

The Bloodhound Edition

– Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound skin

– Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler skin

– Exclusive Feeling Impish Banner

– Exclusive Tormentor Badge

– 1,000 Apex Coins

Developer Respawn Entertainment revealed in a Reddit post that besides banning hackers, it is applying new methods. The new strategy that is has come up with includes using machine learning to detect suspicious player activity. Those that have been proved to be using malicious software are now being matched with others doing the same. They wrote, “As we’ve said before, the war against cheaters will be ongoing and remains a high priority for us. There will always be work to do, improvements to make, and new things to adapt to. We’d like to thank the players that have been getting involved with helping us squash cheaters over the last week whether it be submitting reports or assisting with the vetting process for suspicious behavior.”