Apex Legends has so far banned over 700,000 cheaters

Hackers are the bane of all games and tend to make life miserable for all multiplayer gamers. This is true for all multiplayer games where hackers gain an advantage over others using software. Games like PUBG and Counter Strike Global Offensive regularly ban massive numbers of cheaters to keep the game clean and safe for its players. And it seems no multiplayer game is away from the grasp of the malady, and as we previously mentioned the newest game on the block Apex Legends has also fallen prey to hackers and cheaters.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has banned a lot of cheaters in the past and shared those numbers. According to the most recent blog about the new anti-cheat system update that the game has got, the total number of players banned has reached 770,000 (7.7 lakh) since the release of the game. Apex Legends is a multiplayer battle royale game and in an official blog post recently, the devs have reported that they have banned a massive number of cheaters since the release of the new anti-cheat measures.

The number has not been broken down by different platforms so we don’t know if these are all from PC or consoles are involved as well. The post reads, “We’ve been working closely with key experts across EA, including EA Security and Fraud, the Origin teams, and our fellow developers at DICE, FIFA, and Capital Games, in addition to Easy-Anti-Cheat. While we’ve already rolled out several updates (and will be continually doing so for the foreseeable future), others will take time to fully implement. We can’t share details on what we’re doing so as to not give a head’s up to the cheat makers, but what we can say is that we’re attacking this from every angle: from improvements in detecting cheaters, to bolstering resources and tools, to improving processes and other sneaky things to combat sellers and cheaters.”

The blog also has the following numbers mentioned:

– The recently added in-game reporting tool has had a big impact on discovering new cheats, including previously undetectable cheats that are now being found automatically via EAC

– Total bans are now at 770K players

– Over 300K account creations have been blocked

– Over 4,000 cheat seller accounts (spammers) have been banned in the last 20 days

– Total matches on PC impacted by cheaters or spammers has been reduced by over half in the last month due to recent efforts.

WATCH: Vivo APEX First Look

As in most games there is always an option to report players directly from the game which is convenient, but since the game is new, currently players will have to go to the URL mentioned in the post to report. The post also mentions that another patch is incoming to make the game even more smooth.