Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

Battle royale game Apex Legends didn’t have the option to select maps up until now. But all this is about to change soon with a new limited-time event all about Bloodhound. With the launch of the Old Ways Lore Event on April 7, players will be able to select from the game’s two maps: Kings Canyon or World’s Edge. This has been mentioned in the blog post of Apex Legends by EA.

The Old Ways event will run from April 7-21. It will be offering a Town Takeover in World’s Edge and a new exclusive prize track along with exclusive cosmetics. The blog mentions, “Starting on April 7, Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, as well a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge.”

The last big update for Apex Legends introduced Season 4. The trailer showe the gameplay of the changes in the map and the new Legend Revenant. It also happens to show the new weapon Sentinel which is a sniper rifle. The video starts off as an advertisement for Hammond Robotics, which showcases the changes in the map. Then comes the gameplay. It even showed the new weapon racks.

There are new skins for Wraith called Perfect Soldie, Lifeline gets a new skin called Health Drain, and Wattson’s is called Cyberpunked. The previous trailer of Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation shows what players can expect from it. The new Legend is called Ravenant, who is a killer robot that once used to be a the deadliest mercenary Syndicate ever had. For some background, Syndicate is the company that holds the Apex Legends tournament.

The tweet that announced the new trailer said, “Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Syndicate ever had. But when his programming failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into. Hammond Robotics’ return to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead.” The trailer shows that the robot has loose programming and seems to have realized a sense of self. As in it sees itself as a human and the trailer starts off showing him shaving after accepting a hit.