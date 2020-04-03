comscore Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map
News

Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

Gaming

The Old Ways event will run from April 7-21. It will be offering a Town Takeover in World's Edge and a new exclusive prize track along with exclusive cosmetics.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 5:15 PM IST
Apex Legends map

Battle royale game Apex Legends didn’t have the option to select maps up until now. But all this is about to change soon with a new limited-time event all about Bloodhound. With the launch of the Old Ways Lore Event on April 7, players will be able to select from the game’s two maps: Kings Canyon or World’s Edge. This has been mentioned in the blog post of Apex Legends by EA.

Related Stories


The Old Ways event will run from April 7-21. It will be offering a Town Takeover in World’s Edge and a new exclusive prize track along with exclusive cosmetics. The blog mentions, “Starting on April 7, Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, as well a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge.”

The last big update for Apex Legends introduced Season 4. The trailer showe the gameplay of the changes in the map and the new Legend Revenant. It also happens to show the new weapon Sentinel which is a sniper rifle. The video starts off as an advertisement for Hammond Robotics, which showcases the changes in the map. Then comes the gameplay. It even showed the new weapon racks.

Apex Legends introducing duos again for Valentine's Day

Also Read

Apex Legends introducing duos again for Valentine's Day

There are new skins for Wraith called Perfect Soldie, Lifeline gets a new skin called Health Drain, and Wattson’s is called Cyberpunked. The previous trailer of Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation shows what players can expect from it. The new Legend is called Ravenant, who is a killer robot that once used to be a the deadliest mercenary Syndicate ever had. For some background, Syndicate is the company that holds the Apex Legends tournament.

The tweet that announced the new trailer said, “Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Syndicate ever had. But when his programming failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into. Hammond Robotics’ return to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead.” The trailer shows that the robot has loose programming and seems to have realized a sense of self. As in it sees itself as a human and the trailer starts off showing him shaving after accepting a hit.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 5:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
News
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

News

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

Xiaomi launches 75-inch 4K TV and 60-inch Mi TV 4A

Smart TVs

Xiaomi launches 75-inch 4K TV and 60-inch Mi TV 4A

Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty

Photo Gallery

Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Photo Gallery

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: All you need to know

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

Gaming

Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map
GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears

Gaming

GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears
Apex Legends introducing duos again for Valentine's Day

Gaming

Apex Legends introducing duos again for Valentine's Day
Here's why Shroud prefers PUBG over Apex Legends

Gaming

Here's why Shroud prefers PUBG over Apex Legends
Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

Gaming

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 7 सीरीज इस तारीख को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Fan Festival में शाओमी पेश करेगी Redmi Note 9S का स्पेशल एडिशन

Coronavirus को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार ने जारी किया व्हाट्सएप नंबर, मिलेगी जानकारी

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया नया वायरलेस ईयरबड्स Mi Air 2S, जानें फीचर्स

Vodafone ने जारी किए तीन सस्ते प्लान, कम कीमत में मिलेगी 90 दिनों तक की वैधता

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April
News
Nikon online photography classes are free in April
Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

News

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

News

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

News

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free
Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren