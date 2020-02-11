comscore Apex Legends introducing duos again for Valentine's Day
Apex Legends introducing duos again for Valentine's Day

The Apex Legends Duos mode, like last time is not permanent.

  Updated: February 11, 2020 1:41 PM IST
Apex Legends Valentines

There’s a new Apex Legends patch out which is sets up the game for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. And one of the prime features is is making a comeback. And that is the Duos mode, though like last time the mode is not permanent. The patch notes mention that the mode will be available from February 11 – February 18. Here’s what’s in the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous:

– Log-in to collect your Valentines 2020 Badge

– Duos returns for a limited time

– “Double Up” XP Boost

– Squad up with a buddy and earn double XP (up to 20k per day)

– New and Returning Valentine’s items

– 2 new Pathfinder and Nessie gun charms

– Return of last year’s “Through the Heart” DMR and “Love of the Game” Banner at discount

The last big update for Apex Legends introduced Season 4. The trailer showe the gameplay of the changes in the map and the new Legend Revenant. It also happens to show the new weapon Sentinel which is a sniper rifle. The video starts off as an advertisement for Hammond Robotics, which showcases the changes in the map. Then comes the gameplay. It even showed the new weapon racks.

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

There are new skins for Wraith called Perfect Soldie, Lifeline gets a new skin called Health Drain, and Wattson’s is called Cyberpunked. The previous trailer of Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation shows what players can expect from it. The new Legend is called Ravenant, who is a killer robot that once used to be a the deadliest mercenary Syndicate ever had. For some background, Syndicate is the company that holds the Apex Legends tournament.

The tweet that announced the new trailer said, “Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Syndicate ever had. But when his programming failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into. Hammond Robotics’ return to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead.” The trailer shows that the robot has loose programming and seems to have realized a sense of self. As in it sees itself as a human and the trailer starts off showing him shaving after accepting a hit.

  Published Date: February 11, 2020 1:38 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 11, 2020 1:41 PM IST

