Apex Legends is following PUBG and Fortnite's example and coming to mobile

Apex Legends is following in the footsteps of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite and will be taking on the mobile platform soon. This is a very calculated move on the part of the developers.

  Published: May 8, 2019 6:00 PM IST
Battle royale game Apex Legends has really picked itself in the short time it has been released and become one of the most popular games in the world. Apex Legends is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and now the developer Respawn Entertainment is all ready to bring the game to a whole new platform and market. CEO Andrew Wilson has apparently confirmed in an Electronic Arts’ earnings report that a mobile version of the battle royale game is currently in the works, and EA is also in “advanced negotiations” to launch Apex Legends in China.

“We are hugely excited about the future of Apex Legends … Engagement is strong, and we have big plans for the Legends and the world they compete in,” Wilson said in a statement. “We’re in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded.”

This makes sense and seems like a rational move on the part of the developers and the distributor since the smartphone gaming industry has gained a huge presence in the recent times. Both PUBG and Fortnite have managed to garner a huge presence in the mobile market, and it only makes sense that Apex Legends tries the same.

Apex Legends has so far banned over 700,000 cheaters

Apex Legends has so far banned over 700,000 cheaters

Speaking about Korea which is a major market for games, Wilson pointed out that EA is publishing Apex Legends themselves. “The game offers an opportunity for us to build a direct connection with our players there, and we hope to be able to leverage this for other games,” said Wilson. He went on to mention that Apex Legends is the “fastest-growing” title in EA’s history and the game reached 50 million players.

“We’re incredibly excited and humbled by the passion that fans around the world have for Apex Legends,” Wilson said. “We’re now very focused on delivering for this massive global community with a long-term live service, including new seasons with more robust Battle Pass content, new legends, and exciting evolutions to the in-game environment.”

He also mentioned that the first details about Season 2 of Apex Legends will be announced at the EA Play event in June

