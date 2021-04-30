Apex Legends Mobile all questions answered: Compatible phones, maps

Apex Legends Mobile is almost ready for mobile gamers and is right in the beta testing phase. The game is based on Apex Legends, which is a free-to-play battle royale title one can download on PC, Xbox and PS4/PS5. EA has already made the game’s page official on Google Play and has described what all can players expect from the game. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile Early Access available on Android: How to get

Last week, EA officially announced the commencement of the first beta program for Apex Legend Mobile. The game is initially available for players to try on Android only for players in India and Philippines. EA clarified that the first version will be released to only a few thousand players and others wanting to take part in the beta will have to wait for their turn. Also Read - Battlefield Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile could make waiting for PUBG Mobile worthless

As the Apex Legends Mobile beta goes live, EA has taken it upon itself to clarify some doubts. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile first look for Android users in India: FPS/TPS shooter with new abilities

Apex Legends Mobile questions answered

Availability

EA clarifies that the earl access beta is limited to Android users in only India, with Philippines scheduled next on the list. The game will eventually be released around the world as part of a series of tests. The test version will also reach iOS in the future. In a few months from now, Apex Legends Mobile will have a dedicated webpage to pre-register for the betas. EA advises against downloading the APK file from another website.

Will all beta players get access to the game?

At the moment, players in India and Philippines can pre-register on Google Play. After this, players will automatically be notified of the same when the game is available to download. “Beta slots are limited, so those who pre-register aren’t guaranteed to get in right away, but you’ll certainly make it into a later release. Please note that this test is invitation only with a server registration limit on a first come first serve basis,” says EA.

Purchase and pricing

Similar to the PC version, Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play. EA assures that there’s won’t be paid items to give someone a benefit over others. Players can, however, purchase Battle Passes, cosmetic items, and unlockable items. These items will be different from those found in the PC and console editions.

Compatible smartphones

As of now, EA says that Apex Legends Mobile beta supports Android phones running on Android 6 and higher. However, the devices supported for beta test do not represent the final launched version. The game will be optimized for more phones in the future. iPhone and iPad users need to wait for official support.

Initial features and exclusives

EA won’t bring cross-play to Apex Legends Mobile as it has been developed keeping the mobile platform in mind. “To start, only the World’s Edge map and some of the original Legends from the game will be playable. Additional details on the content available will be made closer to the launch of the game,” says EA on the blog. The developers say they are trying to bring that Apex Legends experience to the mobile platform. The game has been developed by both mobile game developers and the original Apex Legends team.

What happens to beta players after stable release?

Those playing Apex Legends Mobile as part of the beta test won’t be able to continue their in-game progress to the stable version. Hence, players will have to start from the scratch on the stable release.